Monday, April 19, the prosecution and defense rested in the Derek Chauvin trial and the case was handed to the jury. Now, the country is holding its collective breath for the delivery of the verdict.

As jurors in Hennepin County began deliberations in the murder trial of a fired Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd, who was Black, Gov. Tim Walz issued a request under the federal Emergency Management Assistance Compact to bring assistance from Ohio and Nebraska to Minnesota in advance of a verdict. This is on top of the thousands of police officers and National Guard members already patrolling the Twin Cities metro area.

Meanwhile, the National Guard has been deployed in large cities including Washington, D.C. and Chicago in preparation for the verdict.

According to numerous national news organizations, President Joe Biden is preparing to speak to the country once a verdict is handed down.

Locally, things are quieter 50 miles from Hennepin County but community leaders and law enforcement are monitoring local events and reactions to the trial.

“Our office is tracking the trial and do not anticipate problems in Goodhue County nor have we learned of events planned here following it,” Goodhue County Sheriff Kelly said Tuesday.

Interim Red Wing Police Chief Gordon Rohr stated, “at this point, I have not received any information about protests being planned in Red Wing, but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen. As information is received, we will adjust our scheduling and work with other departments as needed to keep everyone safe while allowing people to peacefully assemble and express their views.”

Red Wing Public Schools is also preparing for the verdict. Superintendent Karsten Anderson laid out four steps the district is taking:

Counselors and social workers will be available for students.

The district is compiling resources for staff to have conversations with students.

Staff meetings will be held to prepare for possible outcomes.

Staff members may connect with administrators and others in one-on-one meetings with staff as requested.

For now, locally and nationally, people wait.