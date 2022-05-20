The National Association of County and City Health Officials has announced Goodhue County will be one of the pilot sites for the newly revised Mobilizing for Action through Planning and Partnerships (MAPP) framework. The framework is a community-driven strategic planning process for improving community health.
NACCHO awarded 10 health departments up to $20,000 each to field-test a selection of the revised MAPP 2.0 handbook guidance, tools and assessments. The goal of this project is to improve tools for all local health departments in order to engage in community-driven strategic planning, prioritize public health issues and identify resources to address them.
10 participating health departments
- City of Milwaukee Health Department, Wisconsin
- Columbus Public Health, Ohio
- Denton County Public Health, Texas
- Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians Public Health and Human Services, North Carolina
- Goodhue County Health & Human Services
- Henry County Combined General Health District, Napoleon, Ohio
- Jackson County Health Department, Independence, Missouri
- Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health, Lawrence, Kansas
- Maricopa County Department of Public Health, Phoenix, Arizona
- Mesa County Public Health, Grand Junction, Colorado
During the pilot test period, the 10 health departments will implement the new tools and the revised assessments to help NACCHO understand their feasibility, applicability and effectiveness, and to provide suggested revisions.
Phase 1: Build the Community Health Improvement Foundation of MAPP 2.0. The activities in this phase build commitment and ownership among a wide variety of participants so that the people involved in MAPP are representative of the entire community.
Phase 2: Tell the community story. This includes guidance to lead communities through a community health needs assessment. The assessments help communities gather a more complete, accurate, and timely understanding of their community’s health and well-being. Pilot testers will implement the revised assessments of MAPP 2.0: the Community Status Assessment, Community Partners Assessment, and Community Context Assessment.
NACCHO received support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Health Resources and Services Administration for this project.
