Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Rum River near St. Francis affecting Anoka County. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota and Wisconsin... Minnesota River at Savage affecting Dakota, Carver, Scott and Hennepin Counties. Sauk River at St. Cloud affecting Stearns County. Crow River at Rockford affecting Wright and Hennepin Counties. Minnesota River At New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties. Minnesota River At Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2 affecting Dakota, Washington, Pierce and Goodhue Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River near Hastings L/D 2. * WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 930 AM CDT Friday, the stage was 15.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 930 AM CDT Friday was 15.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.4 feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.5 feet on 05/11/1950. &&