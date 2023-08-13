Goodhue County is taking steps to rebrand and create a modernized look.
The county has carried the same logo and branding since 1990.
“ In 1990, the Goodhue County Board of Commissioners held a County-wide contest to create a logo for the County. Two County employee’s designs were chosen and mixed to form the current County Seal,” a news release from the county stated.
The Goodhue County Board of Commissioners is now looking to create a new look for the county.
“This year, the Board of Commissioners took steps to embrace a new look and feel for Goodhue County through the rebranding process,” the news release stated.
In this rebranding process, the county will be looking to create a new logo, tagline, concepts and messaging. The process has been ongoing over the last several months.
“For Goodhue County, this process began back in May when the County began its partnership with a design firm called Trajectory, Inc. Trajectory specializes in placemaking storytelling which will help the county create a unique branding experience that differentiates us from surrounding communities and seeks to embrace everything that makes Goodhue County special,” the news release stated.
The county will be drawing inspiration from the geography and ecology of Goodhue County along with the “groundbreaking work ethic found in all,” in the visioning of the rebrand.
“This rebranding is critical to the County in many applications. Through this process Goodhue County will strive to become more familiar and recognizable to all within Minnesota and abroad what we already know – that Goodhue County is a first-rate place to work, live, and play,” the news release stated. “Rebranding helps us accomplish all of this and more by modernizing our appeal and look with an emphasis on looking forward.”
The county is looking for input from the communities across Goodhue County.
“We hope to gauge the thoughts and perspectives of those who work, live, and play in Goodhue County through a public survey open until August 18, 2023,” the county stated. “We’d ask members of the public to play a key part in this process by filling out the survey or by taking it at our booth at the Goodhue County Fair.”
A second survey will be available to the public on Sept. 25 to vote on the design options for the proposed new logo.
“To stay up to date on this process we’d encourage the public to include their email at the end of the first survey and/or like @GoodhueCountyMN on Facebook.”
