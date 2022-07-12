This summer, Whitney Isaacson – intern for Goodhue County Health and Human Services – is spending her time at community events, determining the top local health issues.
“I’m really enjoying meeting community members and hearing what they have to say,” she said.
The 21-year-old Isaacson was hired to work in partnership with the Mayo Clinic in Red Wing on a community health needs assessment, funded through the state Rural Health Assessment Grant.
“I studied health care education and business administration at Minnesota State University, Mankato, so this type of work is right up my alley,” she said. “I’m graduating in August, but for now it’s so nice to see my education translate to my work.”
Every five years the county conducts a health assessment to look at the top issues in the area and how they can address them. Mayo Clinic does the same thing, but on a three-year cycle.
In 2022, both were in need of an assessment and decided to combine resources to do one together.
“We are in the initial stages right now, so it’s all about community feedback,” she said.
Isaacson goes to events to talk with local residents, asking what they think are the biggest health issues.
“I have heard that people are struggling with housing, poverty, mental health, health care access, education access and quality and physical activities,” she said.
When Isaacson’s internship is over on Aug. 31, county and Mayo staff will take her collected data and draw up a plan to address these issues.
The final assessment is expected to be released sometime this year. Both the county and Mayo hope to work together on another assessment in the future.
“This is a great internship for me, and I will be sad to leave Red Wing” she said. “I have made personal connections through this and working as a fitness instructor at the YMCA. I am excited to see what’s next for me though.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.