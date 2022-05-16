Rehab programs for houses and buildings allow a rural community to become a vibrant and attractive place to live, work and raise a family.
Goodhue County Economic Development Authority will join forces with local experts in the field of rehabilitation programs for housing and downtown buildings that can aid in revitalizing a community.
Webinar presentations will include:
- USDA regarding the 502 and 504 Loan Programs, presented by Gabe Ehrman and Charles Phillips
- Southeast Minnesota Multi-County Housing Redevelopment Authority, regarding the Small Cities Development Program, presented by Karen DuCharme
- Minnesota Housing Finance Agency programs will be presented by Jenna DeBeare, Mortgage Lender from Merchants Bank
- Red Wing Housing Redevelopment Authority Director, Kurt Keena will discuss 2nd Story/downtown Rehab projects
Presentations will give participants an overview of how they may fit into communities. Presenters will also provide contact information for follow-up questions.
If you go
Where: The event is online. More information and registration can be found on Eventbrite.
When: 9—10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 8.
Cost: Free
