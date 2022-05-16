Houses/community/neighborhood stock image
Stock image

Rehab programs for houses and buildings allow a rural community to become a vibrant and attractive place to live, work and raise a family.

Goodhue County Economic Development Authority will join forces with local experts in the field of rehabilitation programs for housing and downtown buildings that can aid in revitalizing a community. 

Webinar presentations will include: 

Presentations will give participants an overview of how they may fit into communities. Presenters will also provide contact information for follow-up questions. 

If you go

Where: The event is online. More information and registration can be found on Eventbrite

When: 9—10:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 8. 

Cost: Free

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you