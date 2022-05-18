Goodhue County Habitat for Humanity has purchased a plot of land located at 316 Goodhue St. from Red Wing Public Schools for $25,000.
The lot is roughly 8,900 square feet and has sat empty since the district purchased it in 2013 for an investment.
“It’s part of the Bierman/Highlands property that the district [owns],” business manager Jackie Paradis said. “The district has gradually been selling off the vacant residential lots that were part of this purchase as we've received offers. Following this sale, the district will have two residential lots remaining – 300 and 308 Goodhue St.”
Habitat for Humanity plans to use the area to construct a small storage shed for its tools and a house for a prospective homeowner.
Under the purchase agreement, district staff and officials are authorized to take actions necessary to perform the district’s obligations. The board chair and clerk are authorized to sign the quit claim deed on behalf of the district.
Superintendent Karsten Anderson will sign all other closing paperwork to complete the sale, according to the agreement document.
The sale is expected to officially close on June 13.
