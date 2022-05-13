May is National Drug Court Month and the Goodhue County Treatment Court is celebrating 3½ years of successful care.
“Since the beginning, we have received over 118 referrals, for which the team has served 32 individuals,” coordinator Jessica Schumacher said. “Of those 32, 15 have successfully completed the program with four more looking forward to graduation this summer.”
Treatment or “drug” courts started in the late 1980s in response to the growing national problem of drug addiction and abuse.
“[They opened] with a simple premise: Rather than continue to allow individuals with long histories of addiction and crime to cycle through the justice system at great expense to the public, use the leverage of the court to keep them engaged in treatment long enough to be successful,” Schumacher said.
During treatment, patients receive care that addresses their barriers to long-term sobriety, including mental health, housing and employment.
In 2019, the Goodhue County Treatment Court opened after receiving a four-year, $500,000 grant.
“Drug courts and [our] treatment court have proven that a combination of accountability and compassion saves lives while also saving valuable resources and reducing exorbitant criminal justice costs,” Schumacher said. “This year alone, more than 150,000 individuals nationwide who entered the justice system due to addiction will receive life saving treatment and the chance to repair their lives, reconnect with their families and find long-term recovery.”
Success stories
To celebrate National Drug Court Month, Schumacher is sharing two successful treatment stories.
Jennifer Mechelke
A few years ago, Jennifer Mechelke entered our treatment court. After years of struggling with a substance use disorder, she resorted to criminal behaviors to support her addiction.
She was arrested numerous times, but nothing seemed to change or break the cycle of her addiction. She was facing multiple felony charges and losing custody and relationships with her children, when she was offered the opportunity to participate in our treatment court.
In treatment court, Jennifer met regularly with the coordinator, probation officer, attended court sessions and received rigorous treatment and counseling.
With the help of the court team, volunteer mentors and members of the community, and becoming a staple in sober support meetings, she began to put her life back together.
While in the program, Jennifer was able to obtain stable housing, gain friendships and connections that were previously unimaginable, gained employment, life skills, and most importantly, was able to bring her children back home to a stable, loving environment.
On Nov. 24, 2020, Jennifer was the fifth participant of Goodhue County Treatment Court to successfully complete the program. For her graduation gift, the Treatment Court covered fees to enroll in peer recovery specialist training.
Today, Jennifer has no criminal record holding her back. She is a certified peer recovery specialist, a drug tester for the treatment court, an avid sober support meeting attendee and recently was hired as a corrections deputy at the Goodhue County Adult Detention Center. Jennifer celebrates each year on Sept. 3, after making the life-changing decision to live a life in recovery in 2019.
Teanna E.
After witnessing a family member go through the trial and errors of Goodhue County Treatment Court, Teanna made the decision to become a participant in hopes of changing her life like the others. Watching other participants be successful, partnered with the drive to fight and never give up, was an inspiration to her as she began her journey.
Before entering into the treatment court, Teanna struggled with addiction for 5½ years and entered into three treatment facilities, just to find herself back into active addiction until the final admission.
During that time, she lost family relationships, her own self-worth and custody of her first-born child.
While in treatment court, Teanna met regularly with the coordinator, probation, attended court sessions and received rigorous treatment and counseling. With the help of the Treatment Court team, Teanna began to rebuild her life.
She gained the accountability needed to maintain her sobriety and fight to regain custody of her child. She rebuilt family relationships, gained positive connections within the community and most importantly, found herself again.
Teanna now thrives as a wonderful mother of three beautiful babies and is a great daughter, sister, cousin, granddaughter, niece and friend to others in recovery.
“I have come farther than others ever expected me to,” Teanna said.
For all of those reasons, she is proud to call May 21, 2020, as the day she changed her life as a sober woman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.