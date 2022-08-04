Carnival rides, barn animals and demolition derbies, oh my.
The Goodhue County Fair runs Aug.9-13 and offers something for everyone.
Gates open at 8 a.m. and close at 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $7 for adults and $20 for a season pass. Kids 12 and under are free.
County fair board President Bob Gonsior said, “It’s going to be a good fair. We have more vendors than we have ever had, more food vendors.”
He added that “the commercial building is full.”
Gonsior pointed to the grandstand events as big draws for the fair, especially autocross on Friday night.
“We have seen autocross grow over the years,” he said. “It has become quite an event.”
Not all of the cars are used just on the race course.
“We have seen people actually drive their car into the fair and drive out,” Gonsior said.
This year’s grand stand events start off with the lawn mower derby on Tuesday night. That event is free and starts at 7 p.m.
Other grandstand events and ticket prices:
Wednesday: Demolition derby, 7 p.m. (Adults, $15; under 12, $9; pit pass: $30)
Thursday: Truck and tractor pull, 6:30 p.m. (Adults, $12; under 12, $7; pit pass, $30)
Friday: Autocross, 7 p.m. (Adults, $17; under 12, $12; pit pass, $30)
Saturday: Demolition derby, 5 p.m. (Adults, $17; under 12, $12; pit pass, $30)
Gonsior said the free entertainment includes The Dads Band on Saturday. He describes it as “a local band that has quite a following.”
The band includes Neal Topliff from Red Wing who plays keyboards, guitar and vocals.
On Friday at 3 p.m., Ray Sands and the Polka Dots will perform.
Gonsior describes the Polka Dots as “an old time band’ that he grew up listening to.
“It’s great to see them still doing it,” he said. “They are quite the group.”
For kids there is Just for Laffs and the lumberjack show.
The Goodhue County Historical Society has daily events scheduled in the schoolhouse.
On Thursday, agriculture day, there are a number of special events.
“The antique tractors are coming back in,” Gonsior said. “That always draws a nice, different crowd.”
There will be a grain bin and safety rescue demonstration on Thursday.
The fair wraps up on Saturday, starting with the 4-H auction.
“That’s a fun morning for the kids,” Gonsior said.
“We have a bigger and better fair this year,” he said. “We are continuing to grow as a fair.”
Here is a schedule:
Daily
4-H exhibit buildings, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The carnival is open Wednesday from 2 to 10 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 1 to 10 p.m.
Commercial buildings, 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday and 12:30 to 9 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.
Beer garden is open Tuesday through Saturday during fair hours.
Tuesday
Entry day. All animals come to the fair.
Poultry show, 5 p.m. Show arena.
Lawnmower Derby and Power wheels, 7 p.m. Grandstand. Free.
Wednesday
Day care day. Groups of children will experience the fair with their daycare groups. “o engage these groups of children, the Goodhue County Historical Society will offer fun games and activities at the school house. Throughout the day we will offer activities and coloring sheets,” according to its website.
Sheep show, 8 a.m. Show arena.
Just 4 Laffs Kids Entertainment, 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
All American Lumberjack Show, noon and 5 p.m.
Beef show, 1 p.m. Show arena.
Poultry interviews, 2 p.m. Poultry bar.
Demolition derby, 7 p.m. Grandstand. Tickets are $15 for adults and $9 for kids under 12.
Thursday
Goodhue County Ag Day. Ag marketing and county commissioners have regular scheduled meetings on the grounds. Activities include grain bin safety, rescue demonstrations and antique tractor display.
Swine show, 8 a.m. Show arena.
County board meeting, 10 a.m. White tent.
Just 4 Laffs Kids Entertainment, noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
All American Lumberjack Show, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Goat show, 5 p.m. Show arena.
Truck and Tractor Pull, 6:30 p.m. Grandstand. Tickets are $12 for adults and $7 for kids under 12.
Friday
Senior citizen day, those 65 or older get in free.
Rabbit and cavy show, 8 a.m. White tent.
Dairy show, 9 a.m. Outside the dairy barn.
Just 4 Laffs Kids Entertainment, noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Goat show, 1 p.m. Show arena.
All American Lumberjack Show, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Lamb lead, 4 p.m. Show arena.
Goat costume show, 5 p.m. Show arena.
Autocross, 7 p.m. Grandstand. Tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for kids under 12.
Saturday
Final fun day with 4-H livestock auction at 9 a.m. Show arena.
Just 4 Laffs Kids Entertainment, noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
All American Lumberjack Show, 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Supreme showmanship contest for small animals, 3 p.m. Show arena.
Supreme showmanship contest for large animals, 3:30 p.m. Show arena.
Demolition derby, 5 p.m. Grandstand. Tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for kids under 12.
