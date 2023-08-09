The Goodhue County Fair kicked off early this week with events starting on Tuesday, August 8.
On Tuesday all 4-H show animals arrive at the fairgrounds. The rest of the week features free entertainment and themed days.
Day Care Day, Goodhue County Ag Day and Senior Citizen Day will be taking place throughout the week.
The fair will feature some familiar favorites this year such as the demolition derby, kids lawn mower derby, commercial vendors, carnival, live music and 4-H competitions.
Grandstand events began Tuesday night with the lawn mower derby, events continue throughout the week.
This year there is a first-ever Wednesday night autocross at the grandstand, beginning at 7 p.m.
Thursday, August 10 is the truck pull and tractor pull at 6:30 p.m. The Friday night autocross begins at 7 p.m. and the Demolition Derby is Saturday, August 12 at 5 p.m.
The beer garden will feature various musicians for live entertainment all week.
The carnival opens Wednesday evening and goes through Saturday evening, opening each day at 1 p.m.
Daily admission is $7, season gate passes are $20 and kids under 12 enjoy the fair for free.
Other events happen throughout the duration of the fair. The Goodhue County Board of Commissioners holds a meeting on Thursday morning at the fairgrounds and the 4-H buildings feature work from students across the county.
The fair began many years ago according to the Goodhue County Fair website.
“In 1859, a small group of county pioneers had a vision that Goodhue County needed a place to showcase their agricultural and homemaking activities. That vision became the Goodhue County Fair,” the website states.
The fairgrounds are currently in Zumbrota, but in the past, the fair has been held in various areas around the county.
“The first seven fairs were held in and near Red Wing,” the fair website states. “The Minnesota State Fair was even held in conjunction with the Goodhue County Fair in 1864. Later fairs were held in the center of the county at Hader for 3 years. Since then, the fairs have all been held in and around Zumbrota.”
For more information about this year’s events and more fair history visit goodhuecountyfair.com.
