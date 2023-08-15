The Goodhue County Fair started off with a couple beautiful days in a row before rain and storms swept through the area over the weekend.
The fair kicked off Tuesday, Aug. 8, which was entry day for the animal showings that took place throughout the week with the first event being the poultry show Tuesday afternoon. In the evening at the grandstand was the Kids Lawn Mower Derby for ages 9-15 and that night was a free concert at the beer garden by Johnny Holm Band.
Wednesday was Daycare Day when daycare groups were welcomed to the fair. The beef and sheep shows took place in the morning while other 4-H competitions were held in the white tent and 4-H building during the evening. The carnival rides from Crescent City Amusement opened for business during the evening while the first ever Wednesday Night AutoCross event was held at the grandstand.
Thursday was a beautiful day at the fair as the festivities continued to gain steam and families from all over southeastern Minnesota got an early start to their weekend. With temperatures in the high 70s and plenty of sunshine, the Goodhue County Fairgrounds in Zumbrota quickly filled up Thursday evening.
It was Goodhue County Ag Day at the fair with the Ag Marketing and Goodhue County Board of Commissioners holding meetings there during the day. The board honored the Mike and Rebekah Patterson family from Kenyon as the Goodhue County Farm Family of the Year, while Chris and Paul Kalass were the recipients of the Outstanding Conservation Farmer Award.
Troy Johnson performed in the beer garden Thursday evening, it was the first full day of rides from Crescent City Amusements, the 4-H Goat Meat Show and 4-H Arts in Show competitions were held and the day was capped off at night with tractor and truck pulls at the grandstand.
Friday saw a plethora of animal shows, including the: rabbit and cavy show, diary show, goat (dairy) show, lamb lead and goat costume show. It was Senior Citizen day with those 65-years-old and older receiving free gate entry all day. That night was another AutoCross competition at the grandstand where participants and spectators were soaked but were still able to take in a great show.
Saturday was the final day of the fair and saw the very last animal shows, the livestock auction and the demolition derby at the grandstand was the grand finale.
