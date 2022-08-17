The 160th annual Goodhue County Fair came to a close after the weekend. Another successful weekend of 4-H, food and entertainment.
“This is the 160th Goodhue County Fair and we are proud of where it has been and where it is going. There have been several improvements done this year, a lot of maintenance work, trying to keep things looking sharp and working well and being safe for the public to attend,” said Goodhue County Fair board member Chuck Schwartau.
Many events over the weekend drew in crowds of people from across Goodhue County and beyond county lines.
“Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at the fair were very busy,” said Fair Board President Bob Gonsior.
This year the fair was close to bringing in record numbers of people and had some of the largest local events of the year.
“We don’t have any exact numbers yet, I will say this year we either broke the record or are very near the record. The 2021 attendance figures broke our record and we were definitely close to that this year as well,” Gonsior said.
Although Friday morning started out rainy, that didn’t stop people from visiting the fair.
“The weather didn't affect the attendance too bad on Friday. We are a farming community and the farmers loved the rain. It cleared up around noon and the fairgrounds were still filled that afternoon,” Gonsior said.
During the county fair the Farm Family of the Year and Conservation Farm Family of the Year were recognized by the county Board of Commissioners, Minnesota Extension office and the Soil and Water Conservation District.
The Farm Family of the Year was awarded to Zumbroview Farms Casey. Mike, Leisl Veseith were present at the fair to accept the award.
“The University of Minnesota Extension has been honoring typical, good, solid farm families in each county around the state. These aren’t necessarily the biggest farms or fanciest farms, but they are families who contribute to their community,” Shwartau said.
“This year we are very pleased to recognize the Mike and Casey Veseith family of Zumbroview Farms right outside of Zumbrota. Mike is a fourth generation of the Veseith family farm to operate this particular land,” he continued.
The Conservation Farm Family of the Year was awarded to Allen Stolee and David Sathrum.
“Each year the Goodhue Soil and Water elected supervisors select a landowner from Goodhue County for the conservation farmer award,” said Beau Kennedy from the Goodhue Soil and Water District.
“This award is given to landowners or operators who practice sound conservation practices on their farm and have proven to be good stewards of the land,” he continued.
County Soil & Water Conservation District Board member Mark Comstock presented the award to the selected landowners recognized for this year’s award.
“Allen and Dave have been farming together for over 40 years. A strong partnership with a shared vision that formed when Allen, a 3rd generation farmer was looking for a little help on some acres and Dave, a 5th generation farmer was looking for a little more land,” Comstock said.
“Allen and Dave have implemented many conservation practices over the years and are focused on leaving the land better than they found it for the generations of producers to follow,” he continued.
The fair was full of entertainment and activities. The lumberjack show was a free event that showcased a lumberjack competition. Some of the areas of competition included ax throwing, sawing and wood chopping.
The 4-H competitions were a staple over the weekend, drawing many of the fairgoers to the barns to watch the beef, swine, poultry shows and more.
“I really enjoy the shows during the fair. It is a good opportunity for the kids to show off their summer work,” fairgoer Taylor Buck said.
The fair has been a popular event for many years and entertainment continues to be a large part of the five day event. This year the most popular event was the autocross.
“The autocross was the biggest event this year, we had 200 plus entries and it was packed. It is an exciting night and I will say we have one of the premier autocross events in southeast Minnesota,” Gonsior said.
The atmosphere was positive and the fairgoers were excited for the annual event. The community is a large part of the fair’s yearly success.
“People just love the fair, people keep coming back because of the camaraderie and people see their friends and neighbors. There is just a buzz of excitement,”Gonsior said.
“The fair was bigger and better this year. We had the most food vendors we have ever had, our commercial buildings were full and we had great live entertainment and the grandstand was filled,” he continued.
The fair concluded on Saturday evening with the demolition derby in the grandstand and Sunday volunteers and competitors at the fair cleaned and closed up until next year.
“I definitely want to thank the volunteers who help each year, and the community that supports us. We couldn't do it without them and they are a huge part of making the fair happen each year,” Gonsior said.
“We are excited for the next four to five years of what’s to come and continuing to make it the best for Goodhue County and one of the best county fairs in the state,” he continued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.