The Goodhue County fairgrounds were crowded with competitors and fair-goers on a very sunny and warm entry-day on Tuesday afternoon.
While food vendors and commercial vendors set up, attendees walked through the 4-H building, watched the poultry show and played bingo.
On Wednesday, the fair started to pick up. In the morning children from daycares went to the fair to play games and watch shows. As the afternoon went on more people started to fill the fairgrounds.
Competitors of all ages started to get their animals ready for shows that take place all week. Some include the sheep show, beef show, goat show and swine show.
Grandstand events began on Tuesday night with the lawnmower derby. Each night features a grandstand show including a demolition derby.
Families and friends of competitors watched up in the stands of the show arena as each age group presented their animals during the shows on the first few days of the fair.
The Goodhue County fair will go through Sunday morning, each day there is live music, free entertainment and grandstand shows. For more information visit goodhuecountyfair.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.