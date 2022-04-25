The Goodhue County American Dairy Association held their annual Dairy Princess banquet on Saturday, April 23. Five young women were crowned as county dairy royalty for the upcoming year to represent area dairy farmers and the dairy industry.
2022 princesses
- Madison Bartholome of Goodhue is a current veterinary technician student at Rochester Community and Technical College. Madison is a second year princess.
- Emma Eggenberger of Red Wing is a senior at Red Wing High School. She plans to attend college with a major in agribusiness.
- Cassandra Hinsch of Goodhue is a second year princess who studies Dairy Science at the University of Wisconsin River Falls.
- Claudia Kennedy of Wanamingo will be studying welding at Dakota County Technical College in the fall.
- Chelsey Lexvold of Goodhue will be graduating from Rochester Community and Technical College in May and heading to Winona State University in the fall. She is a second year princess.
To qualify to participate in the Dairy Princess program, candidates must live on, work for or have a family member directly working as an active member of the dairy industry. These five women will participate in activities throughout Goodhue County and the region to educate the public and promote dairy and the dairy industry. Princesses have the opportunity to participate in a Midwest Dairy Association leadership training in May, and may choose to compete to be Minnesota's goodwill ambassador for the dairy industry, Princess Kay of the Milky Way.
