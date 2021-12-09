Government officials across the country have started the long process of redistricting following the results of a 2020 population census. A preliminary plan will be presented to Goodhue County Board members Jan. 18 for consideration.
What is redistricting?
Every 10 years, after a decennial census, each federal, state and local election district boundaries may be redrawn in a process called redistricting. This is done to ensure that the people of each election district are equally represented.
Redistricting occurs following the completion of congressional reapportionment – which decides how many seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives.
According to the Minnesota Secretary of State Office, the state legislature has constitutional responsibility for redistricting Minnesota's congressional districts, as well as Minnesota Senate and House districts, and Metropolitan Council districts.
Local governments are responsible for redistricting other election districts including:
County boards for commissioner districts
City councils for wards
School boards for member districts
While this process is taking place, cities and townships also establish or reestablish their precinct boundaries.
Preliminary 2020 census results
According to Brian Anderson, Goodhue County treasurer, the 2020 census showed population growth across the country.
The United States saw a 22.7 million population increase and now has 328.2 million residents.
Minnesota added 402,000 people since 2010 with an overall population of 5,706,494.
The House has 435 members total, and Minnesota has eight seats.
Goodhue County’s population increased by 1,399 with 46,183 in 2010 and 47,582 in 2020.
Goodhue County district outcome
District 1: 9,094
District 2: 9,352
District 3: 9,567
District 4: 10,892
District 5: 8,677
Next steps
Following these results, officials all over the country have started the process of redrawing boundary lines.
According to Anderson, Goodhue County may be required to redistrict if:
Precinct boundary that was a commissioner district boundary is no longer there.
Annexations have created non-contiguous districts.
District population varies by more than 10% from average.
Majority of districts have minority of population.
However, county boards can choose to redistrict even if not required.
2022 redistricting timeline:
Jan. 18: Preliminary redistricting plan presented to county board
Feb. 15: Legislative redistricting by the state
March 12: County publishes notice of intent to redistrict
March 28: Deadline for the public to submit a county redistricting plan
March 29: Precinct and ward redistricting deadline
April 5: County holds public comment meeting
April 5: County approves redistricting plan
April 26: County and other redistricting deadline
April 30: Redistricting information is published
May 17: State/county filing period opens for August primary election.
Aug. 9: State primary election. This is the first election that will use the redistricted precincts and districts.
Nov. 8: State general election
