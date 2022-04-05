The vote is in: Goodhue County Board members unanimously approved Option 2 in the redistricting process April 5, moving Featherstone from District 4 to District 2.
“It seems to be the least disruptive,” Commissioner Linda Flanders said.
Option 2 has been preferred by board members seemingly from the start due to more equal commissioner representation throughout the districts.
The change in districts is required to balance population of each of the five districts in Goodhue County following the 2020 census.
New district breakdown
District 1
City of Red Wing Ward 1 Precinct 1 and 2, city of Red Wing Ward 2 Precinct 1 and 2 and Welch Township.
District 2
Belle Creek Township, city of Cannon Falls Precinct 1 and 2, Cannon Falls Township, Featherstone Township, Leon Township, Minneola Township, Stanton Township and Vasa Township.
District 3
Cherry Grove Township, city of Dennison, Holden Township, city of Kenyon, Kenyon Township, city of Pine Island, Pine Island Township, Roscoe Township, city of Wanamingo, Wanamingo Township and Warsaw Township.
District 4
City of Bellechester, Belvidere Township, Florence Township, city of Goodhue, Goodhue Township, Hay Creek Township, city of Lake City, city of Zumbrota Precinct 1 and 2, and Zumbrota Township.
With this move, District 2 has gained 745 residents and the new county population is as follows:
District 1: 9,101
District 2: 10,090
District 3: 9,567
District 4: 10,147
District: 5 8,677
Commissioners Brad Anderson of District 2 and Jason Majerus of District 4 will choose to run or not in the next election since their term is up.
Affected households will be notified of any change in polling place within the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.