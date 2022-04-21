On April 19 Goodhue County Board members proclaimed April 26 as County Staff Appreciation Day, recognizing their commitment and dedication to public service excellence.
According to Administrator Scott Arneson, the work of county employees is fundamental, whether it’s a newborn well-check by a public health nurse, a passport renewal at a license center or voter registration and ballot processing; staff dedicate their time, skills and expertise for the benefit of others.
Most of Minnesota’s 87 counties will be participating in this event next Tuesday, and Gov. Walz will make a supportive announcement beforehand, expressing his gratitude.
During the Tuesday meeting, board members discussed a road detour and invasive species boat inspections.
Detour
Minnesota Department of Transportation is planning to work on state Highway 60 from 1400 feet east of Highway 52 to 63, making a detour necessary on county Highway 16 – near Bellechester – for six miles in the coming weeks.
The detour will last for two months and MnDOT is compensating the county for road life consumption and potential maintenance due to the request.
Invasive species
This summer, the county plans to continue its work with local DNR and WaterFront Restoration to inspect for aquatic invasive species on boats accessing Lake Byllesby.
WaterFront employees’ main objective is to control the invasive purple loosestrife plants, which were identified during a 2019 survey.
Efforts will be coordinated with Dakota County on the north side of the lake.
