Goodhue County has released its performance measures report, showing a partial lower crime rate in 2020 and general life expectancy of 79 for residents.
The report is a part of county participation in the state Performance Measurement Program.
By participating, Goodhue can receive reimbursement up to 14 cents per capita in local government aid and levy limit exemption for taxes payable.
Funding cannot exceed $25,000 per year, and the state auditor will look over the report in July to determine eligibility.
Brian Anderson, auditor and treasurer, shared the report with county board members prior to the June 21 meeting.
Report highlights
In 2020, the crime rate for homicide, sexual assault, robbery, aggravated assault, arson, human trafficking, burglary, larceny and motor vehicle thefts was up from 2019 by 127 incidents.
In 2020, the crime rate for all offenses was down from 2019 by 282 incidents.
The Sheriff’s Office responded to 5,290 Priority 1 incidents in 2021 with 4,151 of those having a short response time.
Public Works takes an average of four hours to plow county roadways during an average snowfall event.
Average life expectancy is 79 as of 2022. For all Minnesota counties it’s 80.4.
Average tobacco use is 19% as of 2022 and for all Minnesota counties it’s 18.87%.
County board members also discussed a heating replacement project and Human Resource Department furniture at Tuesday’s meeting.
Heating replacement
The Law Enforcement Center, Adults Detention Center and Justice Center’s heating plant system is getting three new boilers for $726,500 – two dual fuel high efficiency and one domestic water heater.
According to Tim Redepenning, county facilities maintenance director, the boilers are at their average expected useful lifespan and one recently failed.
“The [center’s] are critical facilities and proactive replacement of the boilers and water heaters prior to [another] failure is advised,” Redepenning said. “Replacing the standard efficiency boilers with high efficiency will also take advantage of lower energy usage as soon as the new equipment is online.”
The boiler order will be placed in 2022 due to supply chain issues and will be ready for replacement in 2023.
Board members plan to decide where funding will come from at a future meeting.
New furniture
A number of Human Resource Department staffing changes have occurred in recent months, including the director retiring and an addition of a full eight person staff.
With these changes, the department has been approved by board members to purchase new furniture and office equipment to accommodate more staff for up to $90,000.
“One of the issues we are working through is how to lay out the current office space to accommodate the new staff and promote a team environment with administration staff, yet still have the privacy needed to conduct confidential business,” according to administrator Scott Arenson.
The department is currently working with Fluid Interiors to figure out a layout that works best for productivity.
Project funding will come from the capital plan fund balance.
