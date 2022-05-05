The Sheriff’s Office plans to order a 2023 Chevrolet Tahoe in the coming weeks as approved by Goodhue County Board members May 3.
Sheriff Marty Kelly requested the purchase a year early due to a shortage of vehicles and Chevrolet only releasing a certain number of 2023 models.
The Tahoe will be used as a K9 vehicle due to its large capacity to fit canine deputies and equipment.
Funds will be used from the 2023 sheriff capital plan as previously approved.
During the regularly scheduled meeting, board members also awarded two bridge contracts to ICON Construction.
Cannon Valley bridge
The Cannon Valley Trail bridge replacement contract was awarded to ICON for $783,364.
This project will replace the four bridges between Cannon Falls and Red Wing, and is expected to start within the coming months.
Highway 57 bridge
ICON received the L0546 bridge – located at County Highway 57 – replacement contract for $672,625.
If necessary, county staff can change the contract for under 10% of the approved bid.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.