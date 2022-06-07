A dog kennel and boarding facility for up to 40 pets will be coming to Hay Creek Township in the near future as approved by the Goodhue County Board June 7.
Owners Mark and Kim Klamfoth plan to provide day care for large and small dog breeds, using an existing 30-foot by 50-foot shed on their property located at 29645 County 5 Blvd.
The shed will be remodeled for upgrades and safety needs. No new structures will be added and operations will not include the sale of animals.
Tuesday morning, board members also discussed hiring a new veteran service officer, an award for financial reporting and Byllesby Park ordinance changes.
Veteran officer
Joel Rustad has resigned as the county veteran services officer, effective July 28.
Rustad wishes to return to teaching, which was his previous profession from 1999-2020, according to the board.
To fill the vacancy quickly, the county board is forgoing their review of the position for possible changes and instead will advertise immediately.
Administration anticipates one to two interviews for the position as they have done in the past.
Financial reporting award
The county finance department won the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.
“We are proud to announce [the award],” auditor and treasurer Brian Anderson said during the announcement. “[This is] . . . for the annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2020. This was the second consecutive year that [we have] achieved this prestigious award.”
Goodhue’s report was judged by the association’s panel and was found to show commitment and communication, according to Anderson.
Goodhue is one of 17 counties to earn this recognition in Minnesota.
Byllesby Park ordinance
The Byllesby Park ordinance has been amended in order for violation citations to be issued properly and match Dakota County’s rules for its side of the park.
The following has been revised or added to the new ordinance:
Separate the rule regarding motor vehicle operation and parking into two separate rules.
Limit tobacco use, including e-cigarettes, to the parking lots.
Limit alcohol use to beer and wine only in quantities less than a case. Hard liquor will no longer be allowed.
