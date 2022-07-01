In light of recent gas price increases, the Goodhue County Board approved a 4 cent raise for county staff when they use their personal vehicle on the job.
The reimbursement rate will now be 62.5 cents per mile as recommended by the IRS in June. The board approved the change at a meeting July 1.
Administration encourages staff to use county vehicles while working, but there are times when personal cars are necessary.
Board members also approved two rezoning requests during the Friday annual meeting at the Cannon Valley Fairgrounds. As members discussed items on the agenda, the audience could hear all sorts of barnyard animals, including horses, cows and goats.
Agriculture rezone
Jason Paciorek was approved to rezone 16,134 square feet of his land located at 34050 Serendipity Road in Cannon Falls from suburban residence to general agriculture, allowing him to sell his dwelling.
While conducting a survey of his property prior to selling, Paciorek discovered that the parcel south of him has a pool, concrete patio and retaining wall on his side.
Construction of the pool was permitted by the zoning administrator in 1986; however, there is no site plan on record.
To sell his property, Paciorek has agreed to convey this portion of his land, measuring 16,134 square feet, to the neighbor to the south of Paciorek’s property.
In order for the ownership to change, that land must move from suburban residence to general agriculture to match the neighbor's zoning district.
Residence rezone
Phillip Hoey is rezoning 27.27 acres of his land located at Highway 52 Boulevard in Cannon Falls from general agriculture to suburban residence, allowing him the potential for up to three additional dwellings.
The current general agriculture zoning does not allow for dwelling construction in his area and Hoey wanted the possibility.
Several acres of his parcel are being used for row crop agriculture and other areas have undeveloped land.
