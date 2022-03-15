The Goodhue County Board on Tuesday approved the creation of a veterans memorial park on County 14 Boulevard south of Cannon Falls to honor American soldiers.
Property owner James Edlund and applicant partner Jim Boo plan on building a banquet facility, with a monument at the park entrance and memorial area in the center.
The area has been rezoned from general agriculture to commercial recreational to accommodate the construction.
Natural trails have been proposed for the property for public use and fencing will be established to prevent trespassing.
Hours of operation are expected to be year-round, seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Edlund and Boo have indicated that two to six employees may be on the property during the day.
Security and lighting will be constructed to maintain users safety.
During the regularly scheduled meeting, board members also discussed three different road improvements projects.
Aggregate surfacing
Bruening Rock Products has been awarded the $133,164.06 aggregate surfacing contract for approximately 18.4 miles of County Roads 23, 43, 47, 54 and 59.
Construction will start later this year.
Seal coating
Asphalt Surface Technologies will seal coat asphalt surfaces on 15.7 miles of Highway 16, 25 and County 56 Boulevard for the bid of $813,138.89.
This project includes micro-surfacing 5.99 miles of County 7 Boulevard to restore the surface, correct cupped joints and increase quality of ride.
Board members noted that the base price may change as oil prices fluctuate.
Traffic marking
Sir-Lines-A-Lot of Edina has been awarded the 2022 traffic marking contract for a bid of $424,908.41.
Approximately 277 miles of the county road system will receive new line striping for better visibility later this year.
