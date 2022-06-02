Nora Frederick is helping her pup Flash learn manners during their second year of training through the Goodhue County 4-H Dog Project.
“It’s fun,” 12-year-old Frederick said.
When asked if Flash is more trained than his first year, she jokingly said no.
“He forgot a lot of manners.”
Frederick and farmdog Flash are just one of more than 15 local duos participating in 4-H’s annual dog project, strengthening the bond between pet and owner.
The program goes from May-July and is run by professional dog trainers. Participants learn how to care for and train a dog, leadership, sportsmanship and teamwork.
“I always tell the kids that for every dog there is, there are a number of ways to train them,” adult leader Shelly Strusz said. “Sometimes we experiment with different toys, treats and praise to train a well mannered dog.”
Each dog owner can choose to learn and compete with their doggo in agility, obedience, rally or showmanship in different competitions.
“Agility is new for us this year in Goodhue,” Strusz said. “In previous years, we had kids go to different counties for agility, but now we have our own trainer.”
This year at least four students are participating in agility.
At the end of the program, all participants show off their skills on July 3 at the Cannon Valley Fair for practice, July 30-31 at the Goodhue County Dog Show and – if they place well – the state show in September.
“Usually after the first or second week, I always say congratulations on entering one of the hardest projects in 4-H,” Strusz said. “These dogs aren’t purebreds, some are strays. The owners are taking a dog that they have had for who knows how long and training it to do these things. It’s challenging.”
Strusz has worked with many dogs since becoming a trainer in 2004 and has trained her own dog Charlie in obedience skills.
“I taught him how to heal and sit automatically by walking a mile every morning,” Strusz said. “We would take eight steps and sit, repeating this the whole time.”
She explained that Charlie didn’t learn this in one summer, it took a long time.
“He is great now,” Strusz said. “He is my camping companion . . . and you know dogs and cats have a connection with their owners. They are human and sometimes more human than us.”
