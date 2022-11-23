For several weeks the bridge on County 2 Boulevard between County 3 Boulevard and County 45 Boulevard has been closed.
Goodhue County recently reopened the bridge with restrictions.
In early October the Minnesota Department of Transportation bridge safety inspectors advised Goodhue County to close the bridge because of safety concerns.
Last week, the Goodhue County Public Works Department staff reopened the bridge known as Bridge 25501 with some limitations.
To continue the use of the bridge safely the county has set weight limits for vehicles.
For single unit vehicles, weight is restricted to 24 tons or 48,000 pounds.
For larger vehicles such as semi-trucks and combination vehicles the weight is restricted to 40 tons or 80,000 pounds.
“Vehicles with a gross weight of 40 tons cannot cross. Implements of husbandry are not exempt from the postings on the bridge per Minnesota Stature,” Goodhue County stated in a news release.
The county Board of Commissioners discussed the issue at earlier board meetings and wanted to find a temporary solution that would allow use of the bridge.
Board members advised staff to move quickly in finding ways to reopen the bridge using weight limits and exploring other options.
“I would hope or would like to hear consensus from the rest of the board, the anticipated timeline could be up to a year that this bridge is being closed. My assessment is it’s in my area and that is not acceptable,” board member Jason Mejerus said in a meeting in October.
“I hope we have board consensus to confer to Public Works to think outside of the box and let’s figure something out. It just is not acceptable to leave this bridge closed for a year. It’s a paved road and major highway.” he continued.
The bridge is scheduled to be replaced in 2024 through the five-year bridge replacement program.
During the county board meeting in early November, the board voted to open the bridge for single lane traffic until the bridge can be repaired or replaced. The bridge will be inspected often during the time it is open for single lane traffic.
