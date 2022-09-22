A unique asset to Red Wing communities are the community gardens. The gardens are a place for families and individuals to grow their gardens while also growing community connections.
Red Wing has two community gardens, Spring Creek and Featherstone. Both have around 30 plots for people to use as their personal gardens.
“The plots are 20 by 20, and this year we had all the plots rented out and next year for 2023 we already have some people interested in gardening. There has been quite an interest in the community,” volunteer Hank Brummer said.
Brummer helped start the community gardens here in Red Wing. His passion for gardening and community helped him bring the ideas into reality.
“I’ve been gardening all my life, I started some community gardens in Chaska, and I was part of a small group here that helped start this one,” he said.
Spring Creek was the first community garden in Red Wing and was created after conversations about sustainability in the city.
The gardens were built by a group of volunteers who put up the fences and mapped out the plots. They tend to the gardens each year and help out in any way they can.
There is evidence that community gardens lower crime rates, encourage a healthier community and a better habitat for pollinators and birds.
“The American Academy of Sciences has proven that community gardens reduce crime in neighborhoods,” Brummer said. “Featherstone, for example, used to be abandoned for about 15 years, and it wasn’t used much. There were some things going on there, and there was paraphernalia around,”
According to a study from the American Society for Horticultural Science, community gardens do help to prevent crime and have a positive impact on communities.
The study stated, “Community gardens appeared to have a positive influence on neighborhoods, with residents reporting neighborhood revitalization, perceived immunity from crime, and neighbors emulating gardening practices they saw at the community gardens.”
Now that the parks in Red Wing contain community gardens, the areas are used more and less crime happens.
“There are eyes and ears in both of these parks now and that helps crime corrections, and I think that is a very important thing that gardens do for the community,” Brummer said.
The gardens also help keep people in the community active.
“Especially for senior citizens it is a great form of exercise, and people don’t realize that it is a great exercise. You’re moving around and you're outside. This contributes to the overall health of Red Wing,” Brummer said.
The volunteers and gardeners brainstorm ideas on how to use the gardens for the betterment of the whole city and community.
At the gardens, there is a plot dedicated to food grown that will be donated to the local food shelf.
“One of our gardeners came up with an idea to use one of the plots to donate food to the food shelf. As a community we garden it, and we donate the whole plot of food each year to the food shelf,” Brummer said. “We also encourage people to ‘plant a row for the hungry,’ and people can donate excess produce from their gardens to the food shelf.”
Aside from combating crime and keeping the community safe and healthy, the gardens create a better space for animals and pollinators. It benefits the community of wildlife as well as the community of residents.
“It creates a better habitat in our parks. We plant tomatoes, beans and squash that have flowers. All the pollinators show up and when I go in the morning it almost looks like the garden is moving because of the pollinators and insects,” Brummer said.
A lot of people plant flowers in the gardens and that attracts the birds and the pollinators. It serves as a dual purpose for the community by growing food for the community and creating a place for the pollinators.
“There are many things that people don’t necessarily think about right away when it comes to community gardens, but they really serve as a huge benefit for the community in ways that people don’t know about,” Brummer said.
The plots require an annual fee of $30 per season to use, but the volunteers in charge of the gardens are more than willing to work with people who can’t afford the fee.
The forms and waivers for the community garden plots are available on the city of Red Wing’s website at https://www.red-wing.org/522/Community-Gardens.
