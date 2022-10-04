Over time veterans and spokespeople have continuously advocated for peace and the halt to usage of nuclear weapons.
The Golden Rule sailboat has been a symbol that conveys this message since it first set sail in 1958.
The boat sailed into the Marshall Islands to protest the use of nuclear weapons, and now it is sailing into ports along the Mississippi River to do the same.
That first form of protest created a ripple effect that is still occurring today.
The Golden Rule is making a long journey down the Mississippi River and then along the East Coast. The trip is called the Great Loop journey.
Capt. Kiko Johnston-Kitazawa from Hawaii is sailing down the Mississippi for the first time. He is used to sailing in the ocean and even brought the sailboat from Hawaii to California before this trip.
“Sailing on the river is much different than being in the ocean, there are different challenges that come with the river,” he said.
During the trip there are usually around four to five people on the boat for a few weeks at a time, the crew rotates as the trip goes on.
Project Manager Helen Jaccard and Johnston-Kitazawa will be on the trip for the entirety.
The Golden Rule was placed in the St.Croix River in Hudson and made a trip to the confluence of the rivers in Prescott.
Then the sailboat made a trip partially up to St. Paul to officially start The Great Loop on the Mississippi River.
Red Wing was one of the first stops on this route. During the trip the boat will make several stops in river towns along the way. The boat had previously stopped in Duluth before being put in the water in Hudson. Then the boat visited Prescott and Prairie Island.
After stopping in Red Wing, the boat and its crew headed down the river to stop briefly in Lake City and stop overnight in Wabasha.
The goal of this trip is to bring awareness to the current use and testing of nuclear weapons.
“The original sail of the Golden Rule prompted a worldwide anti-nuclear testing movement,” Project Manager Helen Jaccard said.
“It is going to take an army of people that are instructors and activists to get us down to nuclear zero, but that is where we have to go. We have some crazy people leading the world that think they can get away with starting a nuclear war,” she continued.
The history of the Golden Rule translates to today's continued testing and threat of nuclear weapons. Jaccard and her team are hoping to continue the conversation and spark interest in communities along their trip.
“To me the Golden Rule represents hope through action because in 1958 when the Golden Rule set sail toward the nuclear test zone in the Marshall Islands in an attempt to interfere with testing they started a movement that led to enough political cover that President Kennedy could sign the limited test ban treaty of 1963,” Jaccard said.
The journey down the river is timed specifically based on weather conditions. The crew hopes to be south when winter hits, and they want to go slow enough to miss hurricane season.
The Great Loop Journey normally starts at a different location along the Mississippi, but they decided Minnesota would be a good place to start this time around.
“We are very happy that we were invited to come here, ordinarily boats that do the great loop start in Texas or somewhere else along the loop. We had a very active member of Veterans for Peace in Minneapolis who insisted that the Golden Rule should start in Minnesota, ” Jaccard said.
People can follow along with the boat's journey through the website at vfpgoldenruleproject.org and its Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.