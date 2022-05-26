After six years as the Minnesota 21st District senator, Red Wing resident Mike Goggin is retiring from his seat.
First elected in 2016, Goggin said he originally had no intentions of going into politics. Becoming 21st District senator was not on his radar until he decided he wanted to try and make a difference in the district.
“I never really had any thought that I would get into politics, it was just back around 2012, I just saw the direction the state was going, and I didn’t agree with it, and my parents always said if you see something you don’t agree with to get involved and do something about it,” he said.
Looking back on his six years, Goggin said he is proud of many of the Senate's accomplishments throughout that time.
Some legislation that stands out to him is the Helmets to Hardhats, which helped veterans transition into trade jobs. Seeing how this has helped people is a fulfillment he was hoping to achieve during his time.
“I’m a union member myself so I was the one that got the legislation through for Helmets to Hardhats and that is for our veterans to get into the skilled trades,” he said. “A lot of the stuff they do in the military carries over to the trades and hearing how that has helped people is what I got into this for – it’s all about public service.”
He looks back and is proud of the support he brought to the agriculture community.
“What I’m most proud of is the work I’ve helped get done for the agriculture community with drought relief,” he said. “I was the author of the Beginning Farmer Bill which helped young people who want to get into farming and to help the farmers who are retiring as well.”
Once his term ends at the end of the year,Goggin is looking forward to getting back to family. After many years of juggling his position at the nuclear power plant and his seat in the Senate, Goggin wants to get back to prioritizing that extra time with his children and wife.
“I’m looking forward to getting back to my family again and especially getting out to Colorado to see my grandson,” he said.
He leaves his time as senator with fulfillment and is grateful for the support he has received over the years.
“I’ve had the privilege and honor to serve the people in the district here for six years,” Goggin said. “I want everyone to know how grateful I am for putting their faith and trust in me to represent them at the Capitol, and I did everything I could to help people have the highest quality of life in Minnesota.”
