State Sen. Mike Goggin (R-Red Wing) announced that he will not be seeking re-election in 2022. Senator Goggin was first elected to the Senate in 2016.
State Rep. Barb Haley (R-Red Wing) announced she will run for the vacated seat.
Goggin issued the following statement:
“It has been my honor and privilege to serve Senate District 21 over the past six years. In my time at the Senate, I’ve championed legislation that prioritizes our veterans, farmers, small businesses and everyday folks that will leave a lasting impact on our community, in which I take such pride. I have met many of you and made great friends throughout my time as your senator.
“I am looking forward to spending more time with family, especially my new grandchild and traveling with my wife, Pam. There is still more to be done, and I will be working hard throughout the next year to ensure every person has the chance to grow, prosper and succeed here in Minnesota.”
Minutes before Goggin announced his retirement from the Senate, Haley announced she is launching a campaign to represent District 21 in the Minnesota State Senate.
District 21 currently includes Red Wing, Lake City, Cannon Falls, Wabasha, Zumbrota, Wanamingo, Mazeppa, along with additional cities and townships in Goodhue and Wabasha counties.
“Having grown up in and raised a family in Goodhue County I know the issues that our communities care about very well,” Haley said. “I have immense appreciation for the trust and support residents of House District 21A have provided me over the past six years, and I look forward to continuing to be a strong voice for our citizens as a member of the state Senate.”
Rep. Haley currently serves in Republican caucus leadership as the House Republican whip. She is a leader in the legislature on health care, small business, work force and education issues.
She was first elected in 2016 following a 14-year career with AT&T Wireless and over a decade in various non-profit management roles. She and her husband, Tim, live in Red Wing and have two children.
“I would like to thank Sen. Goggin for his dedicated service at the Capitol. I am proud to have worked with him over the past few years. We share a commonsense conservative approach,” Haley said.
