A GoFundMe has been set up in honor of Samantha "Sammy" Kriese, a 2021 Red Wing High School graduate who died June 17 in a head-on motor vehicle accident on Flower Valley Road.

Kriese was a member of the high school swim team, a captain of the Red Wing Nordic cross-country ski club and a lifeguard at the Red Wing Water Park.

According to the GoFundMe’s page, all proceeds will be going to create scholarships for Red Wing High School students involved in swimming and Nordic skiing.

The scholarships fund will be called “Smiles for Sammy” and is a way to “continue to light up the lives of other students with those same passions and contribute to their future education,” the page states.

As of late Thursday, June 24, in five days 277 donations have raised $29,430 -- completely surpassing the $15,000 goal.

“We are so touched that these funds will go towards supporting other kids with similar passions to Sammy,” Mikayla Beuch, program coordinator for Red Wing Community Education & Recreation, said. “Sammy was so involved in her athletics and the teams meant a lot to her. It seems fitting that we honor her by allowing other kids to achieve the same.”

A funeral was held for Kriese June 24 at the Church of St. Joseph and the Revs. Greg and Heidi Bolt officiated.