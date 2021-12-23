In our third installment of the Goodhue County ghost town series, we head farther south toward the townships of Zumbrota and Wanamingo.
Along the way, we find that booming textile companies, religious pioneers and farmers played a large role in these once vibrant towns.
All information below was found using the Historic Places of Goodhue County map prepared by the GIS office.
Aspelund
Location: Intersection of County 1 Boulevard. and County 8 Boulevard, Wanamingo Township
Type: Public, historic
History: “Aspelund was organized by a group of pioneers who had a vision of a religious community; the Aspelund Society. In 1862 Emmanuel Lutheran church was built as well as commercial enterprises to serve the community. Aspelund is Norwegian for grove of aspen or poplar trees.”
Barr or Barr Clay
Location: 14000 block of Sherwood Trail, Minneola Township
Type: Public, historic
History: “Barr was a hamlet or a company town for the Barr Brick and Tile Company. The hamlet consisted of a boarding house, commercial store and a couple of cottages. Southwest quarter section of section 21.”
Finney
Location: 38000 block County 6 Boulevard, Goodhue Township
Type: Public, historic
History: “Finney was a community of a general store operated by G. Miller. Located across the street from the Finney farmstead. The store lived a short life but still managed to operate a post office for the surrounding farms for a few months. Later on, a school building was on the intersection of County Boulevard 6 and County Boulevard 9.”
Hader
Location: Intersection of County 8 Bouelvard and Hader Trail, Wanamingo Township
Type: Public, historic
History: “Hader was a stop on the St. Paul to Dubuque stage line and developed into a community of businesses, post office, a school and houses. The organized pioneer town survived well into the 1900s but eventually dwindled into a small rural community.”
Minneola
Location: 43000 block County 7 Boulevard, Minneola Township,
Type: Public, historic
History: “Northeast quarter section of Section 22, Albra Troombly a farmer, was the first postmaster for the community. Minneola never really became a thriving community, only a schoolhouse help define Minneola.”
Old Wanamingo
Location: 110th Avenue and County Highway 30, Wanamingo Township
Type: Public, historic
History: “1850s pioneer-era village site.”
White Willow
Location: 40000 block County 6 Boulevard, Zumbrota Township
Type: Public, historic
History: “White Willow post office started on a stagecoach line in 1876. Moved to a location on a railroad line in 1890. Named Rice, after a reverend in Zumbrota who owned land adjacent to the railroad line. A train station, general store, hotel, grain elevator and farms made up the White Willow community. A rural school was a half-mile south of the town.”
