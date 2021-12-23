Weather Alert

...FREEZING RAIN EXPECTED THIS MORNING FROM ST. PAUL OVER TOWARD EAU CLAIRE... At 415 am, a band of light freezing rain was developing from St. Paul over toward Durand in Wisconsin. This band of freezing rain will drift east into the Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls area trough 1030 this morning. Amounts will be light, but the freezing rain may lead to some patchy slick spots developing on roads. Slow down and be prepared for icy patches if you are driving this morning from the southeast Twin Cities metro over toward Eau Claire.