Allison Gettings will add the role of chief executive officer of Red Wing Shoe Company to her current responsibilities as president, effective January 2023.
In her new role, Gettings will be responsible for leading its global team of 2,200 employees and driving the overall strategic direction of the company while ensuring that its operational requirements are met to serve its international customer base.
Gettings takes over the CEO role following the planned retirement of Mark Urdahl who has served as the company’s CEO since 2016.
Gettings will become the 10th CEO and first woman to lead Red Wing Shoe Company since it was founded in 1905. She has worked at the company for 14 years in a variety of roles with increasing responsibilities.
Gettings has worked at Red Wing Shoe Co. since 2006, with a career that spans 10 different roles across five different departments. During her tenure, Gettings spearheaded the launch of Red Wing's Women’s Heritage product line, reimagined the company’s outdoor business as president of its Vasque brand and helped set the stage for delivering a seamless omnichannel customer experience.
In her most recent position as president, Gettings established the company’s first dedicated corporate social responsibility department, which is focused on further advancing Red Wing Shoe Company’s total global impact. Gettings believes that businesses are obligated to act responsibly today in order to be relevant for future generations.
Gettings is the great granddaughter of J.R. Sweasy, who served as president and CEO from 1921-1949 and the first fourth-generation family member to run the company.
"I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Red Wing Shoe Company and excited about what the future holds,” Gettings said. “Over the past 117 years, we have garnered incredible customer ‘brand love’ across our portfolio of purpose-driven brands, and we have an awesome opportunity to build on that foundation.”
She added her thanks for Urdahl’s help in her career.
“I am so grateful for the support and guidance Mark has provided me,” Gettings said. “I look forward to working with the high-performing teams he has built as we accelerate our growth.”
Previously, Gettings took a two-year hiatus from Red Wing Shoe Co. to start her own women’s footwear brand before returning to the company in 2014. This opportunity provided Gettings the experience to engage in all facets of a start-up business, lessons which she applies to Red Wing’s legacy business every day.
Gettings received her bachelor’s degree in psychology from St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota and her master’s degree in business administration from the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management.
Gettings serves on the board of directors for the Red Wing Shoe Company Foundation and the St. James Hotel in Red Wing, and recently served as board vice president of the United Way of
Goodhue, Wabasha and Pierce Counties in Southeastern Minnesota.
Outside of work, Gettings enjoys spending time outdoors with her husband and two children or reading a good book.
"Allison is the right choice to lead Red Wing and build upon the important work that Mark has led to position the company for the future,” said Chairman of the Board Bill Sweasy. “She brings a deep understanding of the company’s business, customers and values, having worked across many different functions over more than a decade at the company. She’s widely respected for her strategic thinking and ability to bring people together, and I am confident that she’s prepared to guide Red Wing Shoe Company as it enters its next chapter. I also want to thank Mark for his many contributions and leadership over the past 18 years, including the past seven as CEO/president during an unprecedented time amid the global pandemic.”
“It has been an honor to serve as president and chief executive officer of this great company as we have evolved our business to meet the demands of the market,” Urdahl said. “The last several years have been difficult for all companies and yet we have flourished at Red Wing due in large part to our culture and people. We stand on the shoulders of those who have come before us, and I know that there are great things to come as we transition leadership to Allison.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.