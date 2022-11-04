Red Wing residents will be heading to the polls on Tuesday along with the rest of the country for the general election.
This is a midterm election. In Minnesota, there are many open seats that people across the state will be voting for. This includes Red Wing, where many local, county, state and federal positions are up for election during this cycle.
What’s on the Ballot
This election for Red Wing residents will have several races to vote in.
Voters can expect the Red Wing City Council, Red Wing School Board, Red Wing school district referendum, Minnesota House of Representatives, Minnesota Senate, and many other state elected officials to be on their ballots.
For the Red Wing City Council race there are four seats up for election.
Candidates on the ballot for the 1st and 2nd Ward are Ron Goggin and Dean Hove.
Candidates on the ballot for the 3rd Ward are Becky Norton and Jason Snyder.
Candidates on the ballot for the 4th Ward are Vicki Jo Lambert and Ted Seifert.
Candidates on the ballot for the at-large seat are Janie Farrar and Chad Kono.
For the Red Wing School Board there are three available seats and nine candidates, voters will vote for up to three candidates.
The candidates on the ballot are: Terese Bjornstad, Benjamin Winter, Rachel Marshall Schoenfelder, Jim Bryant, Kristen Titus, Heather Rudawski, Jason Ramstad, Kayla Anderson and Holly Tauer.
Residents can see what exactly will be on their ballot by visiting vote411.org.
Voting registration
If a resident is not registered to vote, registering on the day of the election is permitted in the city of Red Wing. More information about how to register at the polls can be found on the city’s website at red-wing.org/236/Registering-to-Vote.
Voters can check their status of voting registration with the state of Minnesota at mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/VoterStatus.aspx.
Where to vote
Ward 1/Precinct 1: Public Works Building, 229 Tyler Road North, Red Wing.
Ward 1/Precinct 2: Red Wing Fire Department Station 2, 4880 Moundview Drive, Red Wing.
Ward 2/Precinct 1: Red Wing Public Library, 225 E Avenue, Red Wing.
Ward 2/Precinct 2: First Covenant Church, 2302 Twin Bluff Road, Red Wing.
Ward 3/Precinct 1: Holy Family Hall-Church of St. Joseph, 435 W. Seventh St., Red Wing.
Ward 3/Precinct 2: Minnesota State College-Southeast Technical, 308 Pioneer Road, Red Wing.
Ward 4/Precinct 1: Jordan Towers II, 440 W. Fifth St., Red Wing.
Ward 4/Precinct 2: Concordia Lutheran Church, 1805 Bush St., Red Wing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.