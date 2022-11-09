Election results for Red Wing were slow to come in Tuesday night. The following results are as of 11:30 p.m.
City Council
The Red Wing City Council will have new faces join following the general election.
Incumbent Becky Norton and newcomers Janie Farrar, Ron Goggin and Vicki Jo Lambert appeared to win their elections.
Janie Farrar won the at-large seat over Chad Kono with 3,278 votes to 2,589. Seven out of the eight precincts reported the results in the at-large set race late on Tuesday evening.
Ron Goggin will take over the 1st and 2nd Ward seat on the City Council. With three out of the four precincts reporting, Goggin won with 58.47% of the votes over the incumbent seat holder, Dean Hove.
Current council member Becky Norton will continue to serve as the 3rd Ward representative after finishing with 51.53% of the votes. Only 49 votes separated Norton and Jason Snyder who finished with a total of 845 votes. Norton finished with 894 votes with both 3rd Ward precincts reporting.
Vicki Jo Lambert will take the 4th Ward seat on the City Council after winning 55.91% of the votes in the two Ward 4 precincts. Lambert finished with 818 votes over Ted Seifert’s 642 votes.
MN House and Senate
The Minnesota House of Representatives and state Senate will have new representatives for the districts.
On Tuesday evening 37 of the 40 precincts had reported the House of Representatives District 20A will be represented by Pam Altendorf after receiving 51.28% of the votes.
Altendorf had a total of 9,720 votes Tuesday evening compared to 7,165 votes for Laurel Stinson with and 2,052 for Roger Kittelson.
Minnesota State Senate District will be represented by Steve Drazkowski with 61.73% of votes reported by 84 of the 91 total precincts on Tuesday evening.
Sheriff
Tuesday evening 37 of the 40 precincts reported, and Marty Kelly will continue to hold the Goodhue County Sheriff position over Josh Hanson. Kelly held 57.97% of votes on Tuesday evening.
School Board and referendum
The Red Wing school board referendum passed in the general election with 4,394 votes, which was 56.56% of the total votes.
On Tuesday evening, 14 of the 15 precincts reported the school board candidates elected in the general election. Candidates with the most votes were Terese "Mrs. B." Bjornstad with 19.68% of votes, Jim Bryant with 17.10% and Rachel Marshall Schoenfelder 12.86%.
This story will be updated with final unofficial election results from all precincts as they continue to become available. For final results reported by the office of the Secretary of State visit Electionresults.sos.state.mn.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.