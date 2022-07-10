A gas leak Saturday morning forced the evacuation of residents and businesses in the 200 block of Bush Street in downtown Red Wing.
The leak was reported at 7:46 a.m. Firefighters and paramedics were on the scene within two minutes and found a natural gas leak inside multiple businesses. Seven businesses and 12 apartments were evacuated as a precaution.
Xcel Energy was called, contained the leak and shut off gas.
By 9:30 a.m. the evacuation was lifted and residents and business employees allowed to return.
Sixteen firefighters worked at the scene for more than two hours. Three fire engines, a ladder truck, an ambulance and a tender were used. The Red Wing fire department was assisted by the Red Wing Police Department, Goodhue County Dispatch, and Xcel Energy-Gas.
Ellsworth Fire Department and Lake City Ambulance were called to fill in at Red Wing fire Station 1.
