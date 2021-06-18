The Red Wing police department released a statement on Friday that read:
"On Thursday, June 17, an accident occurred on East Seventh Street. An unoccupied, parked garbage truck rolled down the street and ran into the home at 216 W 7th St. Fortunately, no one was hurt. The home sustained substantial damage. The inspection of the equipment and the assessment of the damage to the house continues. (Red Wing police) will share the details related to the insurance claim with the City Council when filed."
