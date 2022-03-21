The artZ Gallery in Amery, Wisconsin, is featuring five area artists through the end of March.
Dan Flory, bark-edged wood bowls
“Inventive Intentions” is certainly a good description of Dan Flory’s type of bowl turning. All of his pieces are sourced from trees which have blown down in summer storms, either on their farm or on nearby wooded areas.
“The individual blocks of wood provide the inspiration as well as the limitations of each bowl,” Flory said. “Typically, I am well along in shaping the bowl before the final shape and size emerges.”
The splendor of Flory’s artwork is in the myriad of shapes and colors that are possible from a simple block of wood.
Joyce Halvorson, forged steel and hammered copper
Joyce Halvorson became hooked on blacksmithing 30 years ago when she took a horseshoeing class and learned to take a simple steel bar and turn it into a horseshoe.
With a natural curiosity about how things are made, her first question is often, “What else can I make?”
Over the years, this original question has expanded to embrace a new one: “How else can I make that?” As a blacksmith, Halvorson forges many items including bottle openers, hooks and handles – both for personal use and as custom work for her clients.
“When I take a blank piece of steel or copper and heat, hammer, and shape it into a functional piece of art – and in doing so I’m able to answer both questions – it gives me great satisfaction and joy,” Halvorson said.
Brian Hall, furniture maker and timber framer
Brian Hall builds his furniture primarily from reclaimed material. Much of this wood is recovered from remodeling projects that he does for his construction business, along with branches and slabs from the woods around his home. Timber framing appeals to him in the same way as furniture making – the process is challenging and fulfilling, and the end product is functional as well as beautiful. “I think it is probably a Midwestern mindset to always focus on the practical; this doesn’t necessarily discount aesthetics,” Hall said. “Furniture and timber framing can embody both of these philosophies.”
Han Huisman, mixed media
A native of The Netherlands, Han Huisman received a Ph.D. in molecular biology and immunology from the University of Amsterdam. In 2001, he relocated to Wisconsin and worked as a neuroscientist.
As a self-taught artist, Huisman views performing art as a personal activity that entails responses to his career as a scientist.
“I ask myself, how art can be relevant to anyone else and are there boundaries when you call it ‘not art’ anymore,” Huisman said. “My aim is to show others what I see, not precisely what I saw.”
His paintings, mixed media objects and sculptures and installations are all manifest of his creative work. Huisman considers himself a material artist and is always searching for associations and compositions using paint, wood, canvas, artifacts and antique objects.
Autumn Carolynn, photography
A freelance travel writer, photographer and former flight attendant, Autumn Carolynn has the distinction of visiting 30 countries, 48 states and five continents – before her 30th birthday. She graduated in English Literature, and in her last semester of school, she lived in England while studying for a creative writing specialization.
With her backpack and Nikon camera, she spent her weekends traveling to 13 countries in Europe. After completing her degree, she received an opportunity to be a flight attendant.
“I was able to combine my busy life of flying and blogging on the side, all while having my beloved camera attached to my hip throughout all my adventures,” Carolynn said.
While she enjoyed flying, she wanted to explore other travel opportunities and so became a travel agent and travel design manager.
“My experiences have brought me to many different places in life, but my one true love has always been travel photography,” Carolynn said.
If you go …
artZ Gallery is located at 208 North Keller Ave. in Amery, Wisconsin. Hours are Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
