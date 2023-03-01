Over the last couple of years there has been a surge in people experiencing homelessness.
Red Wing has not been unaffected by this. Many people within the community are experiencing issues with finding housing.
The Beyond the Yellow Ribbon and Red Wing Homeless Committee have joined together to host a fundraising event to help raise money for veterans that are experiencing homelessness.
“All the proceeds go to veterans that are homeless, Red Wing and Goodhue County do have a lot of homeless veterans that are in need of help,” Beth Breeden said.
Breeden volunteers her time to both Beyond the Yellow Ribbon as the homeless coordinator and with the Red Wing Homeless Committee.
She has seen firsthand the challenges that people in the community face.
“On Friday’s I go and pick up extra things from the food shelf and drop them off at hotels and I work with people who are experiencing homelessness each week,” Breeden said.
Breeden has seen a surge in homelessness in the community and she wants to continue to support those who need it and bring more resources and awareness to Red Wing and Goodhue County.
“We need to educate people, even here in Red Wing and Goodhue County, about what homelessness can be and look like,” Breeden said.
“Since a lot of programs have ended with COVID, people are trying to find other ways to make it and we have been on the extreme rise of homelessness for quite some time,” she continued.
The two organizations host fundraisers to bring more support to the homeless community in Red Wing. They have had to increase the number of fundraisers because of the rise in people needing resources and support.
“We used to do one or two fundraisers a year, but the last few weeks we have worked with quite a few people, not just veterans, homelessness is on the rise. Veterans have been reaching out and needing resources,” Breeden said.
The spaghetti dinner is Friday, March 3, at the Red Wing Elks Lodge in Red Wing. The dinner is $15 per adult and $5 for children. Kids that are 3 and under are free.
