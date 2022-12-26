Start the year outdoors with a New Year’s Day self-guided hike, ski or snowshoe. First day hikes are a great way to get outside, exercise, enjoy nature and welcome in the new year with friends and family at Frontenac State Park.
For the young at heart, come enjoy the natural playground or sledding hill. The park’s miles of trails range from easy to difficult.
Bring your own skies, snowshoes or sled. All ages and abilities are welcome. Hikes are free, but park entrance fees apply.
Enjoy a campfire with s’mores, hot chocolate and kids activities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the picnic shelter of the park.
Vehicles need to display a valid Minnesota state park permit upon entering park. Park vehicle entrance fees are $7 per day or $35 for an annual pass.
Ski fee (per person) is $10 per day or $25 for an annual pass.
The first day hike is sponsored by the Frontenac State Park Association.
