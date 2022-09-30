Frontenac State Park is celebrating its 65th anniversary of being a state park.
Join us for beautiful fall colors and free family friendly events throughout the day, including (dependent upon the weather): a guided bird walk, live snake and falcon demonstrations, art activities with a local artist, archery with a certified instructor, and a dark sky event.
While all the events are free, a state park vehicle permit is required to enter the park ($7 for the day or $35 for a year to all Minnesota State Parks, which can be purchased at the park office upon arrival).
If you have any questions or would like more information, please call the park office at 651-299-3000.
Saturday, Oct. 1
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Frontenac State Park Highlights at the picnic shelter. Look at our illustrated timeline of the park’s 65-year history. Challenge your family to a scavenger hunt. The new murals by artist Heidi Bacon depict the wildlife and flora of Frontenac State Park. Take a hike! Grab a map for our anniversary self-guided 6.5K or 6.5-mile hike throughout the park. Light refreshments provided while supplies last.
9 a.m.Guided Bird Walk. Meet at the picnic area parking lot. Celebrate the park by birding along the bluff above Point No Point. We will be looking for birds of the forest and may see some migrating warblers. The one-mile path is paved and level. The walk will begin at 9 a.m. sharp.
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Falcons Live! Outside the park office; ongoing program. Where 60 years ago there were none, today nearly 350 nesting pairs of falcons make their home in the Upper Midwest.
10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Art activities with artist Heidi Bacon. Gazebo in picnic area. Gather fall leaves and work with artist Heidi Bacon to paint on and use them as a stamp to create designs on greeting cards personalized for any occasion.
10 a.m. Prairie Seed Collection Hike. Meet at the Ranger Station. Become a part of Frontenac’s prairie restoration. Join knowledgeable park staff collecting seeds from native prairie plants which will be processed and sowed back in the park to restore prairies. This activity will take about an hour. Meet at the ranger station. The group will then caravan to park’s undeveloped property near Wacouta to collect. It is about a three-mile drive down Hill Avenue. Long pants and long sleeves are highly recommended, closed-toes shoes are required. All materials for seed collection are provided.
10:30 a.m. Birthday cake cutting by Ranger Jake. Picnic shelter. Help the park celebrate 65 wonderful years with birthday cake.
11 a.m.-2 p.m.Archery in the Park. Overflow parking lot next to the Picnic Shelter; ongoing program. Bows and arrows provided, join a certified archery instructor for a hands-on shot at archery.
11:30 a.m. Acquiring new land: Parks & Trails Council of Minnesota. Outside the park office. Listen to PTC members share how this was achieved.
Noon Prairie Restoration Hike. Meet at the Ranger Station. Hike with a park ranger to the Pine Loop and find out about the ecological restoration and see the effects prescribed fire has had to restore the park’s oak savanna and mitigate invasive species.
1 p.m-2 p.m. Snakes of the Blufflands. Picnic area. Learn how we can live, work, and recreate in the Blufflands and still conserve these awesome creatures.
1:30 p.m. Acquiring new land: Parks & Trails Council of Minnesota. Outside the park office. The Parks and Trails Council was essential in the acquisition of the newest property for the state park, Waconia Cliffs.
7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Dark Sky Event. Picnic area. Members of the Rochester Astronomy Club will bring their expertise and telescopes to view celestial gems in the night skies. This event may be canceled if cloudy or rainy weather prevails.
