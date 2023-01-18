During the Goodhue County Board of Commissioners meeting on Jan. 17 the board approved an interim use permit to Villa Maria in Frontenac.
Villa Maria was granted an interim use permit for an event center and resort facility. The proposal included remodeling existing structures and constructing additions for lodging, cottages, on-site restaurant and event spaces.
Over the past several years in the planning process with this project, the applicant has missed some of the permit procedures deadlines that are required by the county.
“In November of 2020 the building permit staff expired the demolition permit and the 2019 building permit application after no communication for two years,” Samantha Pierret said.
“Without an active building permit or septic permit on the property, zoning staff sent a letter in February of 2021 requiring that a completed building application and septic permits by November of that year to avoid CUP expiration,” she continued.
The applicant received a letter in January 2022 stating that the conditional use permit granted in 2018 had expired.
“It should be noted the applicant did host events on-site in 2022 and continued construction and demolition work on various buildings without building or demolition permits, septic permits or a valid conditional use permit,” she said.
Staff recommended approval of the interim use permit for six months. During that time the applicant is required to submit all of the necessary documents for building construction and septic plans.
“Upon receipt of these items to the satisfaction of staff, the request will return to the Planning Commission and County Board for formal consideration of a conditional use permit,” Pierret said.
The board approved the request subject to 11 conditions. Some of the conditions included that activities should be held outdoors or in buildings that have not been altered.
The applicant must provide construction documents by June 3 and a contract with septic service providers by June 3.
“I would like to note on the record that there has been some advertising out there on the property’s website and Facebook page indicating various aspects of the business have been operating and will open soon such as hotels opening on April 1, 2023” Pierret said.
“No building zoning or septic permits are currently active for the property, there is advertising that would go against proposed conditions like the post indicating the bar would be open until 1 a.m. while the proposed IUP states events would end by midnight,” she continued.
The board raised concerns and asked questions about the intentions of the applicant moving forward with following regulations.
“Is there any reason to believe moving forward that the conditions would be met when they weren’t met in the past?” Commissioner Linda Flanders asked the applicant.
The applicant John Rupp was present at the meeting to provide explanations and answers as to why documentation wasn’t provided previously.
“I had plans about three years ago of the schedule of how this project was going to roll out, then COVID hit and I own a number of businesses all of which were shut down for a while, and it was unclear what would happen with this project,” Rupp said.
Rupp was adamant that he had plans to follow the strict regulations moving forward with the project.
“The work that was done, nothing was concealed, and it’s been inspected twice by a consultant from the county and I’m meeting with that consultant to finally approve the building permit plans on Friday of this week,” Rupp said.
“I’ve been desperately trying to keep the project alive in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and it has been challenging. Going forward I’ll be watched like a hawk, but I have no intention of violating any agreements,” he continued.
The board approved the interim use permit for six months to get the documentation needed to the county and allows the applicant to proceed with the project.
This project will come before the Planning Commission once documents are received and then the applicant will apply for a conditional use permit for the facility.
Quick Hits
Board approved election judges for the Feb. 14 county commissioner special election.
Board approved 2023 mileage reimbursement rate policy.
Board approved tuition reimbursement for J. Skeen, Health and Human Services.
Board approved the 2023 Federal Boating Safety Supplemental Equipment grant.
Board approved 2023 committee appointments.
The board held a public hearing to consider Goodhue County Zoning Ordinance updates proposed to amend Article 31, shoreland regulations, to add language regarding high water elevations.
Approval of a preliminary and final plat review request for the “Braland Addition” submitted by Braland Family LTD Partnership in Kenyon Township.
Approval to enter into an agreement with EagleView Aerial Imagery.
