Mary Clare Lockman – author of children’s books ‘They’re Always With You’ and ‘It Starts With a Lie’ – will have a meet-and-greet on July 2 in the St. James Hotel at 10:30 a.m. and Fair Trade Books at 1:30 p.m.
As she comes back to the city that inspired her stories, Lockman is grateful for a fruitful nursing and writing career.
Lockman grew up in St. Paul during the 1960s and 1970s with an abundance of books around the house.
“My mother was a second-grade teacher,” she said. “We always had books.”
As a child, Lockman loved taking drives to Red Wing with her mother to shop, explore the riverside and have lunch at the St. James Hotel.
“[During] the fall we would drive a little farther to see more colorful leaves and get some apples,” she said. “Such a beautiful place. These are wonderful memories for me.”
In high school, Lockman wanted to be a writer but wasn’t sure how to do it. Her teachers tried to steer her toward journalism, but that wasn’t right for her.
“I didn’t know what to do,” she said. “I worked as a nurse’s aide after high school and found that I really liked taking care of people.”
Deciding to go into the health care field, she got an associate degree in respiratory therapy from St. Mary’s Junior College in Minneapolis.
Lockman worked in that field for 12 years full time and then went part time when she got married and had four daughters.
“I went back to school for nursing after our youngest started kindergarten,” she said. “I went to Lakewood Community College for my nursing degree, [graduating] when I was 38. I realized quickly that oncology and hospice was a really good fit for me.”
Lockman loved being a registered nurse, but writing was still calling her name.
“I just love words and the wonderful interplay of them in a sentence or a paragraph,” she said. “I love how you can make up a character and they become real.”
To scratch her writer’s itch, she started taking one class a semester from Metropolitan State University.
During one of her fiction classes, Lockman got an assignment to write a page in the voice of a child.
“I sat down and the voice of an 11-year-old girl came to me,” Lockman said. “After I read the one page to my class, my teacher said, ‘Mary Clare, that’s a book. Let it work its way and it will.’ And it did.”
Lockman later graduated with a bachelor’s in creative writing in 2002 and 11 years later, ‘They’re Always With You’ was published.
The story takes place in Red Wing and follows young basketball player Colette McGiver as she discovers her family secrets.
“She lives with her parents, Gramps, and her never married Aunt Florence,” Lockman said. “Colette interviews her Gramps for a school project. He tells her about leaving Italy, going through Ellis Island, meeting her grandmother and eventually settling in Red Wing. As the family begins to talk about past events, Colette understands her family in a different way and she becomes a healing force.”
Lockman was excited to choose Red Wing as the setting because of its small town feel and her fond childhood memories.
In 2017, the sequel ‘It Starts With a Lie’ was released, following Colette as a ninth grader caught in a lie.
“People told me that Colette was such an enjoyable character that I had to write another book,” Lockman said.
Throughout the years of discovering Colette’s story, Lockman was writing picture’s books for young readers.
She has written four so far. Her latest was released in 2021, titled “What? I’m a Dog.”
Her other works are: “Warning! Family Vacations May Be Hazardous to Your Health,” “Merlin’s Night Alone” and “Barefoot, Shoefoot.”
Lockman now is retired from nursing and continues to write a little something every day.
“I write in our family room with my feet up,” she said. “Morning or afternoons are good. I have the drapes open so hopefully, the sun is brightening the room.”
As she gears up for her two book signings in Red Wing, she is looking forward to revisiting the town that inspired her writing.
“I haven’t been to Red Wing for about three years because of COVID,” Lockman said. “I am looking forward to being there again.”
