This weekend after the sun goes down behind the bluffs, Friends of the Bluffs is welcoming the community to a hike under the full moon.
The third annual luminary hike and snowshoe is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4 at 6:30 p.m.
“The forecast is looking pretty favorable this Saturday,” David Anderson said.
After the cold temperatures all week, Friends of the Bluffs are hoping to get people out and hiking this weekend with some warmer weather.
Three years ago the first event was set up specifically to line up with the full moon, and this year the event again lines up with the full moon.
“The first year we offered this we wanted to match up with the full moon. Last year we didn’t pay too much attention to the lunar phase, but this year we matched it up again,” Anderson said. “So we are hoping not just warmer weather, but also some clear skies so we can see that out there.”
Friends of the Bluffs regularly hosts events on the bluffs throughout the year to promote He Mni Can/Barn Bluff, Sorin’s Bluff/Memorial Park and the Billings-Tomfohr Conservation Area.
“Our mission is to increase the enjoyment, promotion and stewardship of the bluffs and conservation area and the board of directors started looking for ways that we could encourage people to get out and be on the bluffs,” Anderson said.
In the fall, they host a trail run event and this event balances as their winter activity.
“We were looking for a winter activity and snowshoeing and cross country skiing was a natural fit,” he said.
The luminary hike and snowshow is open to anyone, and there is no sign-up needed prior to the event.
The Friends of the Bluffs will be at Mississippi National Golf Links next to the clubhouse welcoming participants.
“We will be in the parking lot by the clubhouse in a pop up tent and we’ll have some fires going as well,” Anderson said.
They are working with Community Recreation and the Environmental Learning Center to provide extra snowshoes for anyone that would like to use them.
The paths are groomed for hiking and skiing, so snowshoes aren’t necessary if hikers are comfortable without them.
“If people don’t have snowshoes and want to give it a try they can. We use the groomed trails so it isn’t necessary to use the snowshoes and most people enjoy the walk along the luminary trail without them,” Anderson said.
Along the course there will be 200-250 luminaries lighting the way for participants.
Friends of the Bluffs is inviting anyone that would like to help light the luminaries to do so before the event between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Volunteers should contact David Anderson at 651-380-4296 or redwingbluffs@gmail.com. Any questions about the Luminary Hike can be directed to Anderson.
To learn more about Friends of the Bluffs visit their website at redwingbluffs.org.
