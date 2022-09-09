Local bluegrass favorites Long Time Gone will perform at The Artist Sanctuary, 602 West Ave. in Red Wing, on Friday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m.
Red Wing residents Ben Manning (guitar) and Katryn Conlin (bass) started playing with Leo Rosenstein (mandolin) at the turn of the century — back in the year 2000. Since then, they have been joined by several of the region’s hottest award-winning bluegrass instrumentalists – Barry St. Mane (banjo), Mike Hildebrandt (fiddle), and special guest Mark Kreitzer, who fills in on dobro, fiddle, mandolin, bass and even accordion.
Long Time Gone brings back to life the classic bluegrass hits of the 1950s by the likes of Bill Monroe, Flatt & Scruggs, and the Stanley Brothers. From there they branch out into old-timey songs of the 1920s and original songs written by members of the band.
Double fiddle tunes, a touch of Celtic, hard-driving banjo instrumentals, and quite a bit of instrument swapping keeps Long Time Gone shows entertaining.
“It’s not just about playing the fastest tunes or the most intricate arrangements, it’s also about having fun,” says Ben Manning, who handles much of the band’s front work. “This band evolved from a regular jam session, and we’ve always valued being good friends. We hope that the band’s ‘comfort zone’ comes through in the music we make together.”
The Artist Sanctuary, a historic church building located at the corner of West Avenue and West Sixth Street in Red Wing, is a non-profit dedicated to providing a space for artists of all disciplines to work, create, teach, learn and interact with the community through events, workshops and classes.
This year The Artist Sanctuary is hosting concerts on the third Friday of each month featuring a wide range of acoustic musicians.
There is no admission fee for the Sept. 16 concert, but a free-will donation of $10 per person is welcomed.
For more information about Long Time Gone, see longtimegoneband.com. For information about The Artist Sanctuary, see facebook.com/theartistsanctuary or call 651-301-9261.
