Red Wing Public Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program.
Free meal service will be provided to all children, without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, at no charge and will meet nutritional standards established by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to a news release.
Meals must be consumed on-site and eaten in a congregate setting. Kids must be 18 or younger.
Meals will be provided at the following sites:
Sunnyside Elementary: June 7- Sept. 1 on Monday through Fridays from 8:30-9:15 a.m. for breakfast and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch.
Twin Bluff Middle School: June 18-21, July 25-28 and Aug. 8-11 on Monday through Thursdays from 8:30-9:15 for breakfast and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch.
Colvill Family Center: Juil 11- Aug. 11 on Monday through Thursdays from 9-9:30 a.m. for breakfast and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch.
Red Wing High School: June 6-24 on Monday through Fridays from 8:30-9:15 a.m. for breakfast and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch.
For more information, contact Jess Peña, director of student nutrition services, at japena@rwps.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.