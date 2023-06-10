History is embedded in every facet of Goodhue County, whether it be agriculture, geography or art.
Goodhue County Historical Society hosts monthly Free Family Fun Days to make learning about that history fun for everyone.
Last Saturday, Goodhue County Historical Society hosted another of their Free Family Fun Days.
This month’s theme: Down on the Farm.
Children raced around the history center with smiles from ear to ear, moving from one activity to the next as they learned about agriculture and tools used by early settlers.
With stations to learn the processes for making bread, biscuits, butter and rope, the center was filled with children grinding wheat and corn, vigorously shaking heavy whipping cream in glass bottles and cranking handles on a rope-spinning machine.
Families also floated in and out of the museum’s agricultural display room, packed with tools and farming techniques adopted from early settlers.
“We’re trying to tie in history with a little bit of fun,” Executive Director Robin Wipperling said. “I love watching parents and children learn about history together. I would say it’s definitely [a positive] seeing that connection and engagement together.”
Nearly every month for the past decade, the Goodhue County Historical Society has held family fun days with free admission to ensure every community member can walk through their doors and experience an afternoon of entertainment, history and learning.
“People return to these events frequently,” Education and Outreach Coordinator Paul Hildebrandt said. “They come to one and then they come to multiple.”
Chastity and her sister-in-law Alicia smiled and watched as their kids bounced around between activities. Free Family Fun Days have brought their families together virtually every month for the past two years.
Some of their favorite past events have been paper airplane racing and plant-your-own-pot day. For these families, this monthly tradition will continue on as long as there are events to attend.
Coming up this summer, a free admission ice cream social will be held at the history center July 8 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., with special guests from the 2nd Minnesota Light Artillery Civil War Reenactors.
Visitors will have the opportunity to see a demonstration of the Civil War cannon throughout the event.
Various stations will be set up in the park behind the center, providing families with an opportunity to discover what life was like for these soldiers during the Civil War.
