Check out the Free Family Fun Day at the Goodhue County Historical Center.
The event will be from 12-3 p.m. on Saturday, July 9.
Beat the heat with some ice cream at the History Center. Then come and check out the Second Minnesota Light Artillery Civil War Reenactors encampment in the park behind the History Center.
Learn about the daily life of a soldier at camp. Also see a cannon being fired at 1 and 2 p.m.
For more information and upcoming events, visit goodhuecountyhistory.com.
