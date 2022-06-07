Free airplane rides will be given to youth ages 8 to 17 beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 18, at the Red Wing Municipal Airport. The airport is located just north of Bay City on Hwy 35.
This opportunity is offered through the Red Wing chapter of the Oshkosh based Experimental Aircraft Association and is part of its on-going Young Eagles program. The program has given rides to over 2 million young people over the last 20 years.
Paul Steger is one of about a dozen pilots that regularly make the flights and is a member of the local Chapter 1518, which is sponsoring the event. Steger stated in a press release, "It is just our way of introducing young people to the joy of personal flight in a light aircraft. What we want parents to understand is that there are no strings attached. We are not going to try to sell you anything or ask for any donations."
In many cases, if the young person is willing, they will be able to take the controls under the watchful eye of the pilot and actually fly the airplane, since all light planes have dual controls.
Parents should register by going to yeday.org. Enter Red Wing's zip code into the search bar and fill out the form. Parents will also need to sign a waiver that can be done the day of the event.
Several young people who received Young Eagle rides at Red Wing have become hooked on flying and gone on to earn their own pilot licenses, according to Steger. A free online ground school, normally costing hundreds of dollars, is available as part of the flight to those who are interested.
"There has never been a better time for an aviation career in my lifetime, either as a pilot, or in one of the many support roles in the industry," said Steger.
The flights are done on a weather-permitting basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.