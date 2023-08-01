Volleyball was a massive part of MaKenzie Franklin’s life before her accident.
Through sitting volleyball, she gets to continue with her passion and take it to new heights on the international stage.
This past May, Franklin helped the USA’s women sitting volleyball team qualify for the Paralympic Games of Paris 2024 with a 3-1 (25-22, 25-23, 19-25, 25-21) win over Canada in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. She had been a part of the national team for just over four months when she helped the USA qualify after being officially promoted to the team in January.
The 28-year-old Cannon Falls native, 2013 Cannon Falls graduate and Red Wing resident suffered a devastating injury after a motorcycle accident on Sept. 13, 2020, and the result was the amputation of her left leg just above the knee. Franklin admitted that she was worried she would never be able to play competitively again, but about four months after the accident she was at the gym and sitting on the ground since she did not yet have her prosthetic.
That’s when inspiration struck.
“I started (volleyball) setting a large exercise ball and I was like ‘dang, I wonder if that’s something that exists?’” said Franklin. “I just looked it up on YouTube and there it was. The USA is actually the best in the world for sitting volleyball.”
That day changed Franklin’s life as she realized she could reclaim a large part of her that she feared was gone forever.
“That was probably the best feeling ever because I was like I probably wouldn’t be able to competitively play standing ever again. So to be able to play competitively, but also on the world stage, is pretty cool,” she explained. “I just simply enjoy the fact that I am able to still compete at a high level with volleyball because volleyball has always been a part of my life. Once I had my accident, I never really realized how much it was a part of my life until there was the possibility of never being able to play again.”
The accident
Franklin and her boyfriend, Devon Wittman, were on a motorcycle riding through the backroads near Hager City, Wisconsin, on that fateful day of Sept. 13, 2020. Both their lives changed irrevocably when they took a turn a little too fast and hit some loose gravel on the side of the road.
Franklin says she remained conscious throughout the accident and remembers realizing her leg was severely damaged when she came to rest on the side of the road. She was bleeding from the femoral artery in her thigh, and through her training as a veterinary tech, she knew she needed to tourniquet herself to prevent bleeding out, which she did with her hands.
Franklin was wearing an Apple Watch and was able to call 911 from it, staying awake until emergency responders arrived. She and Wittman were airlifted to Mayo Clinic Hospital-St. Mary’s where they each immediately entered surgery. Franklin was in surgery for eight hours as doctors assessed her injuries and attempted to clean up her leg.
After a week-and-a-half in the hospital, she made the decision to have her leg amputated, and after two-to-three weeks she was released from the hospital. In December of 2020, Franklin received her first prosthetic and over the last few years, a new perspective on life.
“That was a process and it’s still a process every single day, dealing with it, but it’s gotten easier and easier as the years have gone on,” she said about the adjustment to the prosthetic.
Making the physical adjustments may have gone quickly, but maintaining patience with herself throughout her recovery did not come with as much ease. Having to be mentally present and looking ahead to better days was one of the biggest challenges.
“Patience hasn’t always been my strong suit, so I learned that literally if I don’t have patience, it wasn’t going to work,” she said. “Really learning that there’s going to be days where I’m doing very, very good, and there are going to be days where I’m not. The bad days aren’t necessarily always bad, they are there to only help me appreciate the good days. And the bad days, they get fewer and farther between. Telling myself that really helped me become a more patient person in all aspects of life I think.”
Reclaiming volleyball
Franklin played volleyball growing up and through high school at Cannon Falls. She briefly was on scholarship to play at Bemidji State University and after graduation, continued to play recreationally and coach club volleyball in the offseason.
Once she realized that volleyball could still be a large part of her life, Franklin dove right in. She tried reaching out to players on the USA sitting volleyball team but was not able to get in touch with anyone, so instead she connected with a Canadian player, who pointed her in the right direction. From there she got in contact with the USA team and started training in their developmental program in Oklahoma, which is also where the national team trains.
She took part in four training cycles with the developmental program, during which head coach Bill Hamiter closely observed her and eventually called her up to train with the national team members. In January, she was officially added to the national team and saw her first action this past spring in Boston during some friendlies against Canada.
The first official tournament for Franklin was the qualifier in Canada in May and she said she was definitely nervous heading into it.
“That was a huge tournament just because it was one of our Paris qualifiers,” Franklin said. “It was definitely a different pressure I hadn’t felt in a very long time, maybe never just because it’s to go to the Paralympics. That was pretty crazy.”
Franklin’s rapid ascent to the national team is far from typical. She had been training with the team for about five months before being officially called up to train with them and a few months later was promoted to the team’s roster, while many other players could spend years in training without advancing.
“It was a pretty fast process for me, but I also was working really hard at home here on my own when I wasn’t down there,” Franklin said. “I think that kind of helped show how dedicated I was and how much I wanted it.”
Having played volleyball her whole life definitely helped her, although sitting volleyball has some stark differences.
“The timing of the game is sped up exponentially, just because of how low to the ground you are and how fast the ball is coming,” she said. “The speed of the game is sped up a crazy amount. And then also just learning how to move on the ground. Before, I had my legs to adjust and approach and hit the ball with, get momentum from my legs for everything. Now your hands are always on the ground, so the reaction time is also sped up. You can block serves which is super weird to get used to.”
Franklin is still learning how to move on the sitting volleyball court, which she said takes a lot of core power and shoulder strength as she’s constantly pushing against the ground with her hands for mobility.
There are six players on the court at a time for each team in sitting volleyball, just like its counterpart. The net is only about waist high – the size of a tennis net or a little smaller – while the court is much shorter and a little less wide.
The USA team will go to Egypt in November for the World ParaVolley Sitting Volleyball World Cup, where Franklin said they will face some of the toughest teams in the world like China and Brazil. After that, the 2024 Paralympic Games will be in Paris during late August and early September. Franklin said the team currently has 18 players on its roster, which will be cut down to 12 for Paris, and she will find out if she’s on the roster a few months beforehand.
Whether she makes the Paris roster or not, Franklin plans on continuing to play sitting volleyball beyond 2024 with a goal of playing on American soil in 2028 when the Paralympic games are in Los Angeles.
“I plan to continue on, continue getting better and continue to grow awareness of being a para-athlete and being a disabled athlete,” she said.
Franklin encourages any disabled person to give sitting volleyball a chance and let it change their life like it has hers.
“Be prepared for the extremely hard days, and then also the extremely rewarding days,” she said. “There’s definitely even days still now where I’m like ‘what am I doing? Is this exactly what I should be doing?’ At the end of the day, it’s always been worth it. As a disabled athlete, you really get your eyes opened up to a whole different world of a community that is amazing and supportive. All of us disabled athletes want everybody else that is disabled to try it because it does open up such a whole another life for you and so many other opportunities.”
Mountain climbing
As if Franklin is not busy enough between sitting volleyball, her job at Animal Emergency & Referral Center of Minnesota and her being a realtor with Weichert Realtors Heartland, she also decided to climb a mountain in September.
Franklin will be climbing Cayambe, an approximately 19,000-foot volcanic mountain in Ecuador, at the end of September to help raise money for the Range of Motion Project (ROMP) and people who do not have access to prosthetics. She said she was approached by some paralympic snowboarders from the USA team since they had one spot open become available on short notice.
After learning more about it, she was immediately in.
“As soon as I listened to the story behind it and the reasoning, and my dates were open, I was like ‘I need to do it,’” Franklin said with a laugh. “I’ve been training for that the last couple months and raising money for that to be able to go climb in Ecuador. It’s 19,000 feet and I’ve never climbed a mountain in my life.”
Franklin is doing a lot of walking to prepare and train her glute on her prosthetic side. She said she does have a running blade but does not do it as much as she would like. Right now, she is trying to get as much cardio in as possible. She will head to Alaska in August where she plans to do some climbing in order to see how she handles the elevation.
The hashtag for the Ecuador trip is #WhatsYourMountain and Franklin said it is much more than just the challenge of climbing a mountain.
“It’s not necessarily about making the summit and making it all the way up the mountain,” she stated. “It’s about the process, raising the money and becoming more aware of the fact that a lot of people don't have access to prosthetics and their mobility is cut from them and they aren’t able to ever walk again.”
Franklin is fundraising for the climb and her fundraising website is https://give.rompglobal.org/fundraiser/4624841.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to mthorud@orourkemediagroup.com.