A group of young musicians from the Universal Music Center put their heads together to create something to represent their hometown of Red Wing.
The “Burnside Drifters” performed their song for the first time on the riverboat on the Fourth of July in Levee Park.
Peter Borne from Riverborne Creations works with the non-profit organization Unlocked Mission and he worked to bring this opportunity to students from the Universal Music Center.
“Thanks to Mark Atruri who is the director of the Universal Music Center, I reached out to him. I knew we wanted to do something fun with the city of Red Wing,” Borne said. “Unlocked Mission is the non-profit that allows us to unite communities by getting together and write something original with some performers.”
The group was put together by Arturi at the Universal Music Center, each of them specializing in something different.
The band with the current name “Burnside Drifters” includes Gavin Lindbeck, Ray Jeseritz, Logan Goeman and Kohn. They all contributed to writing the original song.
They were guided by Borne and musician Matt Fink, both professionals with years of experience.
Each of the band members come from different backgrounds, and they all have different goals with what they would like to do with their music skills.
“The Universal Music Center is the common denominator among the musicians, there are people in different stages of their training,” Borne said. “It is fun to bring people who never played together and gel them as a band.”
Their first original song is about the Mississippi River and Red Wing specifically.
Stepping on to the stage for the first time as a group, none of them really felt the nerves. Many of the musicians in the band have been performing since they were very young.
“It was really fun to perform, personally I have performed in front of people so many times and I’ve been doing this since I was 13,” Kohn, the lead singer of the band said.
Fellow band member Goeman on the Bass also wasn’t very nervous.
“I wasn’t nervous at all, I’ve been performing for a long time too,” Goeman said. “I’ve been on stage for a good bit of time.”
Guitar player Jeseritz agreed, it was an overall fun experience.
“It was definitely different, it was really cool. I was a little nervous, but not too much,” he said.
Lindbeck on the drums said he was a little nervous, but overall had a fun experience playing on the roof top of the boat.
Fink and Borne also feel that they have come out learning more about music and putting music together.
“It has been very rewarding to see people from different backgrounds and unite under one common goal and coming out shining so brightly,” Borne said.
Borne is continuing to work with Unlocked Mission and Riverborne Creations is hoping to continue to enrich the lives of young musicians and give them experiences like this one.
Unlocked Mission has the initiative to restore music programs and life up communities with music.
“We want to continue to give to this community and let them know that music is a positive force in this town,” Borne said.
