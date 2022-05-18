In fifth grade, twins Lucas and Ryan Bortz switched classes for an entire day without anyone noticing.
“It was for April Fools, and we thought it was really funny,” Ryan said.
Although they are much older now and set to graduate from Goodhue High School in June, they still get mixed up.
“I mean it happens almost every single day with [different people],” Lucas said.
High School Principal Michele Rehder laughed when the boys told her their stories.
“I think it’s just too funny,” she said. “I remember asking them if they ever took tests for each other, but they said no. We have good kids here.”
Ironically, Lucas and Ryan are just one of the sets of twins graduating this year. There are four in total.
“We have 56 students graduating in 2022 and 14% of them are twins,” Rehder said. “We are not strangers to having twins in the district, but this is our biggest bunch yet.”
The other twins are: Trent and Trey Heitman, Claire and Grace Schulte, and Blake and Joslyn Carlson.
“It’s cool having so many twins, but really it's normal to us,” Joslyn said.
All of the students have been in Goodhue schools since kindergarten, becoming friends with each other and bonding over their shared experiences.
The Heitmans and Bortz said they happen to be the closest out of them all but can’t really place why.
“It’s a small town right, but we just get along,” Trent said.
Throughout the school years, most of the twins were never in the same classes much to the request of their parents.
“Ryan and I were never in a class together to make it easier for the teachers,” Lucas said.
Claire and Grace had the same experience.
“Our mom requested us to be in separate classes, so teachers wouldn’t have to worry about mixing things up,” Claire said.
Now that the twins are graduating and looking toward their futures, most are going their separate ways and are excited for what's to come.
“They will always have each other and [Goodhue],” Reheder said.
