Former Sustainability Commission chair Stan Nerhaugen is running for the Ward 4 City Council position in the upcoming election.
Nerhaugen has lived in Red Wing with his wife since 1975 and is originally from Zumbrota. During his time in Red Wing he has served on many commissions and committees.
His experience includes: Red Wing Sister Cities Commission, Red Wing Hiking-Biking Trail Committee, Red Wing Human Rights Advisory Committee, District Governor for Lions International and several more.
“When I was on the Sustainability Commission we started looking toward the future. We started asking important questions and addressing the questions from the community too. We looked at how sustainable practices fit in with the overall picture,” he said.
Nerhaugen retired from the Red Wing School District after serving as the director of special education for 31 years. During that time he was also a teacher at Twin Bluff Middle School and Red Wing High School.
He plans to use these experiences as he campaigns for the Ward 4 seat and to prepare for the position if elected.
“As a teacher you are interacting with the community. You’re interacting with the kids, the parents and you're involved in their lives and gain that perspective. And when I got the director position, that really taught me leadership” he said.
Nerhaugen prioritizes looking to the future and planning for the long term. When it comes to certain issues, budgets and projects he wants to align what the city is doing with what is best for the long term.
He is running for council because of the love that he has for the community that has given him so much.
“I am seeking the position of council representative for Ward 4 to serve the community that has given so much to my family and me. I have seen how the people of Red Wing value their town, heritage and environment,” he said.
While looking at the bigger picture and planning for the future of the city, Nerhaugen hopes to see growth within the community. Some areas of focus he is prioritizing include promoting business growth and replacing lost jobs.
“As a council person, you have to really think about ‘are we doing what we need to be doing’ and then asking ourselves if what we are doing is really making a difference and is sustainable for the long term,” he said.
Nerhaugen wants to continue to focus on the specific details if elected and making sure that the decisions being made are working for the residents in the city and working toward a better future.
He prioritizes continuing to strengthen relationships and opportunities with the diverse population and balancing government growth with the ability of citizens and businesses to support that growth.
As Nerhaugen has spent many years with the local Lions club and as the district governor for the Lions, he has seen what works for other communities and can bring those perspectives into the council if elected.
Nerhaugen hopes to continue to support the work he has done with the city in the past by asking questions and listening to the community and other council members to create a positive future for Red Wing.
“I will work hard to involve all the citizens of Red Wing as we strive to develop a strong, growing community,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.